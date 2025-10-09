BC News

Worsening drought conditions 'unprecedented' for this time of year, says water board

Photo: BC Gov Drought conditions in the B.C. Southern Interior.

Drought conditions have worsened the B.C. Southern Interior.

The Okanagan, Similkameen, Slocan and Creston basins are all experiencing level four drought, according to the B.C. government.

The province rates drought on a scale of one to five, with five being the most severe.

The Okanagan Basin Water Board says a level four drought in the region at this time of year is “unprecedented and critical.”

“In 2023, the Okanagan did sit at Level 4 in October but that was a drop down from a Level 5, not an increase of level this late in the season,” said the group in a notice Thursday.

The rating is a dramatic shift from the drought-free rating just seven weeks ago that prompted outcry from the Okanagan Nation Alliance.

“This current level is more reflective of the on-the-ground conditions ONA has been observing all season,” said the water board.

The water board says current drought conditions pose a threat to fish migration and aquatic ecosystems. They are urging water conservation.

“Seasonal forecasts suggest a promising turn toward wetter conditions for the fall, but until then, our water resources remain critically challenged,” said the board.

In response to the dry conditions, the province issues water-use restrictions to farmers last month in the Salmon River and Besette Creek watersheds, in the Shuswap.