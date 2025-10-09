BC News

Man who died in RCMP cells inadequately supervised by jail guard

Man died in RCMP cells

Photo: Facebook Surrance Myers

A 21-year-old Indigenous man who died in the Williams Lake RCMP cells in 2022 was inadequately supervised by a jail guard on the night of his death, the province's police watchdog has ruled.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. released its report Thursday on the death of Surrance Myers in the Williams Lake RCMP cells in the early morning hours of Oct. 1, 2022. The IIO investigates all police-involved incidents that result in serious harm or death.

While the agency determined that no officers committed a criminal offence that led to Myers' death, the lone jail guard in the detachment that night was criticized for not properly supervising the young man.

A 'happy-go-lucky kind of kid'

Myers, a member of the Tŝilhqot'in First Nation, was arrested on the evening of Sept. 30, 2022, after an officer saw him driving a moped around Williams Lake with a woman on the back. The officer recognized Myers and knew he was prohibited from driving at the time.

Myers refused to stop the moped for some time, leading the officer on a chase through the town, until an officer was able to pull Myers from the moped.

An officer involved told the IIO that Myers did not struggle with police and appeared to be walking fine after he was handcuffed. The woman Myers was with said he'd been drinking, but was not intoxicated.

She was taken home, while Myers was taken to the local RCMP detachment cells. He was already facing two outstanding charges of driving while prohibited at the time.

One of the officers told the IIO that Myers was polite and cooperative with them at the detachment and did not appear intoxicated. He said he had dealt with Myers several times before and described him as “pretty easy to deal with, a very happy-go-lucky kind of kid.”

The IIO relied on CCTV footage from the detachment to examine the last few hours before his death.

Myers entered the cell at about 12:30 a.m. and appeared to lie down on a bench and go to sleep. At 2:57 a.m., Myers began to move his head and limbs and fell off the bench, landing on his forehead. He continued to move while on the floor, rolling away from the door.

An officer entered the cell at 4:48 a.m. to release Myers, but he was found unresponsive. Officers attempted to provide first aid, but paramedics arrived a short time later and he was declared dead.

No definitive cause of death was ever determined. A toxicology report found Myers blood alcohol content was only 0.059% and contained only marijuana metabolites, but no other drugs.

A postmortem report speculated his death may have been caused by “an arrhythmia, a seizure or sudden dyspnea.”

'Not supported by video evidence'

While the IIO determined that Myers death was not caused by any of the actions of the arresting officers, the jail guard who was tasked with monitoring the cells on the night of his death “did not meet the standard of care that is required.”

The Williams Lake RCMP detachment was short-staffed on the night in question. By midnight, four RCMP members were on duty, but by 2:20 a.m., all the officers had left to respond to calls. This left a lone guard at the detachment.

The guard appeared to notice Myers fall off the bench through CCTV video footage. She walked to the cell and looked at Myers through the observation window, before returning to her desk.

She then conducted another brief check three minutes later, after Myers had stopped moving, and called an officer, asking him to come release two prisoners. She made no mention of Myers in that call though.

Guards are not permitted to enter cells without an officer present.

The guard told the IIO that she spoke with Myers after he fell from the bench, asking if he was OK. She said he told her that he was “good.” There was no audio recording on the CCTV footage to corroborate the guard's claim.

The IIO report says her “statement that [Myers] sat up to respond to her when she came to the cell door is not supported by the video evidence.”

“The fact that [the guard] went back to the cell after only three minutes and then called for [an officer] to come to cells without mentioning [Myers] may indicate that she was aware she should be doing something,” the IIO said.

Didn't meet standard of care

RCMP National Policy requires guards to physically check detainees at the detachment cell door at least every 15 minutes. The guard monitoring Myers that night checked on him only seven times between midnight and 4:48 a.m., telling the IIO that she checked on him less frequently because her knee had been hurting that night.

“In this case, [the guard] did not meet the standard of care that is required by RCMP policies of a civilian jail guard. Those responsibilities include monitoring detainees in cells and taking immediate steps to summon medical aid whenever it appears it may be necessary,” the IIO said.

“Of significant concern is that [the guard] did not notice, during physical and CCTV checks, that [Myers] did not appear to move from approximately 2:59 a.m. until 4:48 a.m. ... Previous detection of [Myers'] medical condition may have provided opportunity for earlier medical intervention.”

The guard told the IIO that she thought Myers was sleeping.

In the IIO report, Chief Civilian Director Jessica Berglund notes that at the time of Myers' death, the IIO's authority to refer charge recommendations to the Crown was limited to police officers. This means that IIO is unable to recommend charges against someone like a civilian jail guard.

But as of September of this year, an amendment to the Police Act has now brought guards under the jurisdiction of the IIO. Because Myers' death occurred before the amendment was made, the IIO is unable to recommend any charges against a guard though.

Back in 2022, the Tŝilhqot'in National Government said they had “long called for the RCMP, specifically in Williams Lake, to overhaul their training to include cultural sensitivity in order to be better equipped to handle the diverse needs of Indigenous peoples.”