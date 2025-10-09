BC News

Man charged in hit-and-run in Prince George, B.C., that killed fundraising cyclist

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Charges have been laid against a man in relation to a hit-and-run in Prince George, B.C., that killed one cyclist and injured another who had been training for a local police and cancer fundraising event.

RCMP say the accused, Thomas Phillips, faces multiple charges, including impaired driving causing death and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

The two cyclists were hit on July 7 as they trained for the Cops for Cancer Tour de North fundraising race, and Prince George RCMP confirmed later that one of the riders died.

Police say the victim, Shane Kelly, had been involved in multiple fundraising bicycle events beyond the race in Prince George.

The other cyclist injured in the crash is an RCMP officer.

A statement from RCMP announcing the charges says the crash has been difficult on the Prince George community.

"Our investigators have worked very hard to bring this investigation to the charge-approval stage,” Cpl. Jennifer Cooper says in the statement.