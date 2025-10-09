BC News

B.C. strike escalates to include about 26,000 public service workers, professionals

26,000 now on strike

Photo: The Canadian Press The B.C. legislature is framed within trees at Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Two unions representing British Columbia professionals and public service workers escalated their weeks-long job action on Thursday to include about 26,000 staff across 14 ministries and provincial Crown corporations.

The Professional Employees Association, whose members include engineers, foresters and geoscientists, said more than 1,000 staff from the health, mining, transportation, resource stewardship and attorney general ministries are on strike.

The association had previously joined job action by the BC General Employees' Union in its dispute with the province by picketing a number of government offices across B.C.

The BCGEU also escalated its job action Thursday to include about 25,000 public service workers across 475 work sites.

A statement from the union said 11 ministries and B.C. Crown corporations were "fully struck," including the ministries of finance, citizens' services, infrastructure, energy and Indigenous relations, as well as the Forest Practices Board, Royal BC Museum and BC Pension Corporation.

The union said it was maintaining "essential service levels where required by law," but it warned that further escalation is possible if the government doesn't return to the bargaining table to work out what it described as a "fair deal."

The BCGEU has said public service workers are facing an affordability crisis.

Finance Minister Brenda Bailey said she knows the strike is affecting people and businesses, but she gave no signal while speaking to reporters at the legislature on Thursday that the province would revise its existing proposal for a five-per-cent wage increase.

"It's our goal to get back to the table, but we need this union to bring a reasonable offer forward," she said.

The existing offer keeps pace with inflation and provides additional money for those workers who are the lowest paid, Bailey said.

"Our last offer is a good offer and we're looking forward to hearing from them," the minister said of the public services workers' union.

Workers at B.C.'s Liquor Distribution Branch are on strike and all provincially run liquor and cannabis stores are behind pickets heading into the Thanksgiving long weekend.

The strike also includes all Service BC workers in areas such as drivers licensing, student loans and income and disability assistance.

Asked about the impacts of the strike on people's everyday lives, Bailey said there are delays for some services, but "things remain moving."

Melissa Moroz, executive director and lead negotiator for the professional employees' union, said its members provide expertise that helps keep the public service running and ensures public safety across the province.

"They protect our drinking water, ensure our roads and bridges are safe, defend the public interest in court, and support responsible resource development," she said in a statement issued Thursday.

"They deserve fair compensation and a government that values their expertise."

The professionals' union has said its bargaining talks broke down after the province "failed to address" key issues, including wages, reimbursement of required licensing fees and a commitment to reduce reliance on external contractors.

Its members have been picketing alongside the BCGEU since early September.