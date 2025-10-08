BC News

BCGEU strike impacting some ICBC services

Some ICBC services affected

Photo: The Canadian Press Some driving services at ServiceBC locations are impacted by the BCGEU strike.

The BC General Employees’ Union strike is impacting some driving licensing services at ServiceBC locations.

In a brief statement, ICBC says road tests that are normally offered at ServiceBC locations have now been moved to nearby ICBC claim centres where possible. Those impacted by the changes have been contacted, ICBC says.

In the Okanagan, road tests that are usually offered at Service BC locations in Penticton and Vernon have been redirected to the local ICBC Claim Centre instead.

Other driver licensing services that are normally available at the counter of ServiceBC locations, such as knowledge testing and driver licence renewals, are not available at this time.

ICBC driver licensing offices, like the Kelowna one at 1720 Springfield Road, are still open and delivering these services though.

“We recognize the inconvenience this may cause for our customers and appreciate their patience as we work to minimize disruptions as much as possible,” ICBC says. “Our priority remains ensuring customers can access the services they need.”