BC News

Faster permits, Indigenous input needed to draw B.C. investment: report

Faster approvals needed

Photo: GVBOT, Matt Brock/One Group Agency Greater Vancouver Board of Trade CEO Bridgitte Anderson said B.C. needs more robust policies to attract capital for major projects.

B.C.’s major projects have the potential to boost the province’s economy, but more needs to be done to ensure they attract sufficient investments, according to a new report.

Building for Growth: Driving Investment in B.C.’s Future, released last week by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade (GVBOT), identified around 45 major projects that could drive more than $230 billion of investment into the province.

“But in order for us to achieve that, we need to change some of the business environment and these conditions, so the investors will want to put these dollars here,” said Bridgitte Anderson, president and CEO of GVBOT.

“Right now, investors, when they're choosing to put their dollars, are often not choosing to put them in British Columbia or Canada.”

The projects are focused on four areas, including LNG infrastructure, upstream natural gas development, clean energy, critical minerals and mining, and trade-enabling infrastructure such as ports.

The report noted that B.C. needs to send a stronger message to investors that the province is open for business and it is a safe place to invest. This includes a faster permitting process and accelerating Indigenous participation.

“We are calling for a ‘one window, one timeline’ system, which would have a single regulatory body, rather than, one in the province and one federally,” said Anderson, adding that approved technology is needed to realize the system.

Better consultation with Indigenous communities is essential for increasing certainty and reducing risks that could delay major projects, many of which involve First Nations groups, she noted.

Indigenous groups also need better access to funding so they can participate as equity partners in major projects. The federal government doubled the Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program from $5 billion to $10 billion in March to facilitate Indigenous equity ownership in nation-building projects, and “we need that in action right away,” said Anderson.

The report also urges the government to develop more robust policies that attract investment, including competitive tax policies, reviewing CleanBC objectives and investing in labour.

“Time is of the essence here… the government is working hard to address the protectionism policies from the United States in order to get our own economy going. And part of doing that is through major projects,” said Anderson.

The report is part of GVBOT’s The 3% Challenge campaign, which aims to set a provincial target of three per cent annual economic growth. B.C. is projected to see 1.5 per cent GDP growth this year, 1.3 per cent in 2026 and 2.1 per cent from 2027 to 2029, according to the B.C. government’s September statement.