BC News

B.C. businesses walk tightrope between fraud prevention and lost sales

Businesses walk tightrope

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV. Philip Tran has owned and run the Davie Art Shop since 1987, while the store has operated on Davie Street since 1930.

Fraud is unfortunately a part of doing business for entrepreneurs.

What many small business owners do not realize, however, is that being too ambitious in trying to prevent fraud can also hurt the bottom line.

Being too strict with security protocols can screen out and reject legitimate sales, Worldpay Canada Corp. president Phil Hogg told BIV.

His global payment giant’s research found there was about $48 billion worth of online payment fraud worldwide last year. During the same time, online merchants declined more than nine times that amount, or about $443 billion worth of sales that were to legitimate customers, he said.

“If you put too little security into your profile, then effectively, you're going to have more fraud,” he said. “If you put too much security into your profile, you're going to exact an incredible amount of friction for your own consumers.”

Some help for merchants could be on the horizon.

Interac Corp. plans to launch the payment-processing option Konek on Nov. 3, in partnership with all major Canadian banks. The initiative would shift the burden to banks from merchants when customers reverse credit or debit card charges, Interac’s director of product development Shenela Tavarayan said in a Sept. 25 speech at the Retail Council of Canada’s Retail West conference in Vancouver.

“There is fraud scoring on every single transaction, and that means that every transaction is going to be approved and scored by the financial institutions, and the financial institution will then take the burden,” she said. “That means fraud chargebacks are eliminated.”

She explained that customers would download the Konek app and then input information not only from their credit cards but also from their chequing accounts and lines of credit. They would then use the app like they would other digital-wallet technology.

The option to use lines of credit could mean that customers can avoid buying large purchases with credit cards, which could be declined because banks deem the purchases to be too risky or irregular.

Even with this technology, entrepreneurs are likely to continue using their own strategies to avoid fraud.

Cherish the Label owner Darya Kosilova told BIV that her solution to having customers trying to reverse payments at her online vintage-clothing business is to be clear on her website that all sales are final.

Her business’ technology provider is Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP), which she said has stringent checks to limit potential fraud.

“When there is a chargeback, you have 90 days to compile evidence and submit to the customer’s bank, basically telling them, ‘No, this is a legitimate sale,’” she said.

“It’s usually pretty evident when it is a real sale or when it isn't and when somebody has had their credit card information stolen. I've generally won most of my chargebacks.”

Kosilova’s customers have tried to reverse charges when they have bought clothing as gifts, or when the items do not fit.

She said her clear policy of no refunds has helped her win disputes.

Cherish the Label owner Darya Kosilova has a strict policy at her vintage-clothing online retail business that all transactions are final. | Rob Kruyt, BIV

Credit card glitches can mean that customers find they are not able to process a payment on her website. Kosilova said those people can then contact her via the email link on her website to try to fix the issue and execute the sale.

DIG360 Consulting Ltd. principal and retail analyst David Ian Gray said her communication strategy could be even better.

While email communication is better than nothing, having a phone number on the website is a better way to engage with customers and ensure that merchants do not lose sales due to credit card hiccups, he said.

“Usually customers are in the moment,” Gray said. “They would rather phone than send an email that is unlikely to be answered in a minute and may take days or even be ignored.”

Other retailers told BIV that they closely watch online sales transactions that get processed, and they try to reverse them within a day if they suspect that there could be potential fraud.

“Most of our customers are repeat customers, and if something sounds fishy, we just do not accept the order,” said Marquis Wine Cellars owner John Clerides.

Refusing to send the product means that his wine store is not out any money, and then reversing the charge tends to be straightforward, he said.

One red flag for his wine store that a transaction could be fraudulent is if it is for a large amount of a very expensive wine.

“Fraudsters are not going to buy a $25 bottle of wine,” he said. “They’re going to try to make it big.”

Other retailers’ solution to keep from getting stung by thieves is to be very old school.

Davie Art Shop owner Philip Tran told BIV that the art shop he has run at 1242 Davie St. since 1987 does not accept e-commerce orders.

He does allow some customers to give him credit card numbers and three-digit security codes over the phone. He enters the numbers and confirms the transaction before any shipment.

“We do not do any deliveries before we get payment,” he said.

He has chosen to not pay to upgrade his website to accept online payments because he does not think the expense is worth it, given his store is known for its bricks-and-mortar presence.

The store has operated on Davie Street since 1930, he said, adding that he is the store’s third owner.

While not having an online option means he is likely losing potential sales, he said that he has not heard from customers that they want to be able to buy online.

He includes his phone number on the website.

“People have called me and said, ‘Oh, I like the picture you are displaying on your website. Can I pay half now and the rest when I come to your store?’ That’s OK,” he said.

“Normally they see the pieces on my wall, and they pay first, and ask me to drop it off or hold it for them to pick up later.”