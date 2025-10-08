BC News

B.C. coal giant penalized millions for treatment delays, 171 pollution breaches

B.C. coal giant penalized

Photo: Alec Underwood, Wildsight. The Elkview metallurgical coal mine is one of five sites in southeastern B.C. under scrutiny for releasing high levels of selenium and nitrates into nearby waterways.

B.C.’s largest coal mine operator has been penalized more than $3.6 million for delaying construction of three water treatment facilities and breaching water quality limits 171 times.

The seven penalties to Elk Valley Resources Operations Limited (EVR) — formally Teck Coal Limited — span 2018 to 2023 and centre on five coal mining operations in the Elk Valley of southeastern B.C., according to an Oct. 1 decision from director of the Environmental Management Act Jason Bourgeois.

The largest portion of the penalty is for the company’s failure to design, construct and operate three major water treatment facilities by their mandated deadlines.

After decades of contamination, the B.C. government issued a ministerial order in 2014 requiring the coal miner to follow a unique, area-based strategy intended to stabilize and reverse decades of contamination.

"By the mid-1990s, increasing amounts of selenium and other substances of concern, were found in the waters downstream of coal mines in the Elk Valley,” wrote Bourgeois.

“This changed the water quality in the downstream rivers with potential harm to humans, fish and other life forms that live in and use the water.”​

First Nation claims 'unacceptable' pattern of non-compliance

Contamination has continued for decades, and in 2023, Teck was penalized a record $16 million for water pollution failures (Glencore plc bought Teck's coal operations in 2024, and its subsidiary, EVR, is now appealing the ruling).

The latest decision documents continued pollution at the mine sites. Between March 2021 and March 2023, Teck failed to keep selenium levels below provincial limits 47 times while breaching maximum legal nitrate levels 126 times — together resulting in more than $1 million in penalties.

Ktunaxa Nation Council chair Kathryn Teneese said the penalties confirm the coal mines continue to pollute the waters of the Elk and Kootenay rivers in an “unacceptable” pattern of non-compliance.

“Ktunaxa rely on these areas for harvesting rights and for the continuation and teaching of cultural and spiritual practices,” Teneese said in a statement.

Pollution breaches come amid international scrutiny​

Simon Wiebe, mining and policy impacts researcher for the Kootenay-based conservation group Wildsight, said the penalties were a good start but came nowhere close the level required to deter further pollution in the Elk Valley.

“They made over $13 billion in profit over the same time period. The fines are really not large enough,” he said of the mines' former owners.

Contamination of the Elk Valley’s waterways has increasingly become an international concern. Wiebe says that as waters flow downstream of the mines into the United States, Canada is breaching its 1909 Boundary Waters Treaty multiple times a year.

“It basically says don’t pollute each other's water. And we are doing that,” said Wiebe of the treaty. “Montana’s water quality is constantly being violated dozens of times a year.”

In 2023, a study from the U.S. Geological Survey found multi-decade per cent changes of selenium in the Elk River were the largest ever recorded in a peer-reviewed study — anywhere. Tom McDonald, chairman of the Coast Salish Kootenai Tribes of Montana, said at the time the pollution had left fish deformed and unable to spawn.

“We don't feel comfortable eating the fish there anymore when the fish are missing part of their gill plate. That shakes you up quite a bit,” said McDonald.

A trout with a missing gill plate from the Elk River, a common deformity caused by excessive selenium, say experts. Wildsight

​Both selenium and nitrate (a form of nitrogen) are essential elements for life, but when they occur in high concentrations due to mining or other industrial activities, they become pollutants that are dangerous to animals.

Toxic selenium levels build up over time and can be especially damaging for egg-laying creatures, such as fish and birds. In aquatic environments, high selenium levels are suspected of causing visible deformations while in other cases, otherwise healthy adult females fail to reproduce. ​

​As it moves up through the food chain, selenium can accumulate and may become toxic to sensitive aquatic life, birds and mammals, including humans, though biologists say its spectrum of effects is not clear.

High levels of nitrate, meanwhile, can cause direct toxicity or lead to acute oxygen depletion that harms the entire aquatic ecosystem.​

In 2024, Canada and the United States requested an intervention from the International Joint Commission (IJC), a trans-boundary body tasked with regulating rivers and lakes that span both sides of the border. The request calls on the IJC to carry out a reference study and recommend solutions for mining pollution in the Elk and Kootenay rivers.

A final report is expected in September 2026, though Wiebe says the recommendations will not be binding and any decision to act on them would be up to the B.C. government.

“They don’t have any real power to change anything,” he said of the IJC.

New owner says it has made 'significant progress'

EVR says it is still reviewing the latest administrative penalties and that it is ultimately responsible for paying any penalties before and after Glencore’s 2024 acquisition of the B.C. coal mines.

The company — which employs about 4,000 people and exports most of its coal to Asia where it is used to produce steel — said in a statement it has made “significant progress” in implementing the government-mandated water quality plan for the Elk Valley.

“Monitoring shows selenium and nitrate levels have stabilized and are decreasing downstream of treatment,” read the statement.

“Our four constructed water treatment facilities have capacity to treat 77.5 million litres of water per day and are successfully removing between 95 per cent and 99 per cent of selenium from treated water.”

EVR said it has so far invested $1.5 billion in the water quality plan and expects to spend another $700 million by 2027.

According to Bourgeois's decision, the coal mining operations won't become fully compliant at all mine effluent monitoring points until 2028.