New legislation would let districts provide more child care at schools

More after-school care

Photo: DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST Education and Child Care Minister Lisa Beare makes the announcement at the B.C. legislature on Tuesday.

School districts in B.C. will be allowed to provide more child care at their schools under a bill tabled Tuesday by the province.

If passed, Bill 19 would allow districts to provide care to all ages, including infants and toddlers, even on non-school days such as winter, spring and summer breaks.

The proposed legislation would allow districts to opt into the province’s Child Care Fee Reduction Initiative program, which can reduce costs for families by up to $900 per child per month.

Saanich School Board chair Tim Dunford noted that his district currently offers in-school child care through largely third-party providers, but said the new legislation would bring added opportunities for districts to offer care themselves.

The ability to extend that care to non-school days is also welcome, Dunford said, adding the district is waiting to see the specifics of the legislation.

Nanaimo-Ladysmith School Board chair Naomi Bailey called the need for child care in her jurisdiction “critical.”

The district was one of three in the province, along with Chilliwack and Nechako, to take part in a child-care pilot project last year, with 96 new child-care spaces added at three elementary schools in Nanaimo-Ladysmith.

The licensed spaces in the Nanaimo-Ladysmith district for before- and after-school care were created with $720,000 in funding from the Ministry of Education and Child Care.

“As a school district, we have seen tremendous success in providing space for child care on our school grounds, helping meet the need for safe, affordable child care for local families,” Bailey said in a statement. “We are pleased to see barriers removed that will allow us as a school district to further support our communities with child care spaces.”

Greater Victoria Teachers’ Association president Carolyn Howe called the government’s announcement “exciting,” saying many teachers struggle to find child-care spaces themselves. “It’s affecting what contracts they can take,” Howe said. “We’ve had teachers have to resign from their contracts.”

Districts would work with local communities and First Nations to determine public needs and how expansion could proceed, the province said.

Education and Child Care Minister Lisa Beare said child-care pilot projects on school grounds have shown “what’s possible when we work in partnership with local districts.”

Aside from increasing access to high-quality care before and after school, the programs at schools give younger kids a chance to familiarize themselves with “spaces and faces at school, setting them up for success for their future K-12 journey,” Beare said.

The Education and Child Care Ministry said spaces added as part of last year’s pilot in three districts made greater use of existing facilities and resources while ensuring pickups and dropoffs were easier for families.