BCGEU strike prompts renewed calls for B.C. liquor law changes

Restaurants want options

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV. BCGEU members this week have been picketing dozens of liquor stores across the province

Private alcohol retailers and restaurant owners say unnecessary B.C. government red tape and restrictions are making business more challenging as strikes batter bottom lines.

One longtime beef these entrepreneurs have is that restaurants and pubs are not allowed to buy alcohol from private sellers. They must buy all alcohol that they resell to customers directly from the government.

With British Columbia General Employees Union (BCGEU) workers picketing BCLDB distribution centres and liquor stores, the flow of alcohol to restaurants has largely dried up.

That is what is bringing this issue to the fore.

Restaurant owners are running out of alcohol. They told BIV they would have a better ability to replenish supplies if they could buy from private stores.

What adds to the frustration is that B.C.’s NDP government has flip-flopped on how it would handle the matter.

B.C. Premier David Eby told BIV in 2020, when he was attorney general, that his ministry had been readying to allow restaurants to buy wine directly from private stores.

He had established the Business Technical Advisory Panel (Liquor Policy)—or BTAP—in 2017 to get recommendations to modernize liquor laws in the province.

That panel issued 23 recommendations the next year, including that the government should allow restaurants to buy directly from private stores.

The BCLDB sent BIV an email Monday saying that the policy has not changed because in 2022 the government reviewed the recommendation and determined not to make any change “given policy, labour, financial and trade implications, and lack of consensus among stakeholders.”

BIV asked the BCLDB to elaborate on those objections and identify which stakeholders did not agree with the policy but did not hear back by publication time.

If the change means a potential reduction in BCGEU jobs, it may make sense for that union to not want to go ahead with the change.

BIV asked the BCGEU in an email and on the phone if it opposed the change but did not get a response by publication time.

Restaurants can buy alcohol at wholesale prices

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, then-attorney general Eby made other things priorities to help restaurant owners.

In mid-2020, he made it legal on a “temporary” basis for restaurant owners to buy alcohol at a wholesale price directly from government instead of having to pay the same retail price that the general public pays.

Industry was elated, with BC Restaurant and Food Services Association CEO Ian Tostenson calling the move the "most important and significant liquor policy change in a generation.”

Eby made that policy permanent in 2021.

Because restaurant owners now pay the wholesale price for products, it should not make much difference to government revenue if they buy alcohol directly from the government or from private retailers, said Mark Hicken, who chaired the BTAP panel that launched in 2017.

“The private retailers would have bought the alcohol from the government at the same wholesale price,” Hicken said. “The government revenue would stay the same.”

If the policy were to change to allow restaurant owners to buy alcohol from private stores, they would likely continue to buy most alcohol from the government because there would never be any mark-up on the wholesale price.

Private retailers, in contrast, would likely add at least a small mark-up to the wholesale price to compensate themselves for the work of ordering the products and reselling them.

Here is the BTAP panel's final report.

Why restaurant owners want to buy booze from private sellers

Restaurant representatives told BIV they want to be able to buy from private stores.

For example:



They may run out of a popular product and want to restock quickly by buying from a private retailer down the street;



They may want to only buy a few bottles of a product, and the government requires them to buy a full case, unlike private stores;



Private stores may also sell products unavailable at government stores; and



There could be a situation like the present, when BCGEU workers conducting job action block access to alcohol.



“While we can respect the right of workers to strike, the structure of B.C.’s liquor system leaves businesses like ours without a safety net, and that puts an enormous amount of pressure on hospitality operators and the employees that we have,” said Leigh Angman, managing director at Peak Hospitality Ltd., which owns the Vancouver Fish Co. Restaurant and Bar on Granville Island.

“It's hard to believe anyone who's on strike is considering the impact on all of our employees when sales fall, shifts are shorter and people take home less.”

He said he would like the freedom to be able to buy alcohol from private stores.

So would Glowbal Restaurant Group corporate wine director Sarah McCauley.

Both Angman and McCauley told BIV that they stocked up when they first heard rumblings that there could be a BCGEU strike.

McCauley said her business normally has about two weeks’ worth of alcohol in storage rooms. Her actions to stock up meant that early in the strike she had five weeks’ supply of alcohol.

The BCGEU started job action on Sept. 2 but initially did not target the liquor distribution system.

It then gradually ramped up its protests and started to target alcohol distribution centres and liquor stores later in the month.

McCauley said a perk in buying from private retailers is that the supply would be comparatively undisrupted.

Private retailers, however, must also buy alcohol from the government so their product supplies can also run low during a BCLDB strike.

Marquis Wine Cellars owner John Clerides told BIV his business faces a confluence of challenges.

Not only has the BCGEU strike halted deliveries, but the Canada Post strike has hit his online distribution business.

He uses Novex Delivery Solutions for deliveries in Vancouver but Canada Post for shipments to some suburbs, he said.

“We’re actually facing a triple whammy,” he said. “We’re dealing with the two strikes and we are not able to sell to restaurants.”