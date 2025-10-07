BC News

B.C. must spend more to prevent rising wildfire costs, watershed damage, report finds

Forests past a tipping point?

Photo: DroneSeed A second paper published only a few days earlier argued B.C.'s wildfire costs will balloon out of control if more money isn't spent on widespread preventative burning.

Decades of industrial logging and fire suppression are pushing British Columbia’s forests past a tipping point, increasing the risk of catastrophic wildfires and undermining the recovery of wild salmon, a new report has found.

Released Tuesday by the Raincoast Conservation Foundation, the research assessed almost 90 individual studies, reports and government documents, ultimately concluding that the current crisis of more frequent and severe wildfires is due to the cumulative effects of a century of fire suppression, changes in forest structure from clear-cut logging, and a warming, drying climate.

Kristen Walters, director of salmon habitat, climate and policy at the Raincoast Conservation Foundation and the report’s lead author, said the report aims to show how wildfires impact drinking water, flood control, and salmon habitat “core to cultures and economies across the province.”

“Put simply, my hope is that the public better understands that what happens on the landscape also affects water,” said Walters.

Salvage logging could make wildfires worse, claims report

The report pointed to a number of wildfires that burned critical spawning grounds in the Fraser River. In 2021, for example, wildfires burned 90 per cent of the Deadman River watershed near Kamloops. The river supports endangered Lower Thompson chinook salmon, itself an important source of food for endangered southern resident killer whales.

And near Cache Creek, salmon-bearing rivers whose watersheds were burned in the 2017 Elephant Hill fire were found to face massive erosion, sediment inputs, and warmer stream temperatures.

The scale of the fires is only expected to get worse. According to an analysis from researchers at the Canadian Forest Service, the number of big fires in Canada have doubled between 1959 and 2015. By 2100, the amount of land burned every year in Canada is projected to climb two to four times higher, according to another study cited in the report.

Firekeeper Ron Ignace monitors a cultural fire on his 10-acre Skeetchestn Indian Band property in B.C.'s Interior. | Marianne Ignace

For over a hundred years, Walters writes that the suppression of natural wildfires and the exclusion of Indigenous cultural burning have led to landscapes with dangerously high fuel loads.

The problem has been made worse by industrial forestry practices — such as clear-cutting old growth forests — which have created homogeneous, even-aged plantations lacking in biodiversity, according to the report.

Meanwhile, salvage logging after a wildfire — often promoted as a way to mitigate future risk — has been found to increase fire risk in the following five years, especially when replanted as conifer plantations, the report says.

“While salvage logging may provide short-term economic returns, it can compromise critical ecosystem services that communities rely upon, such as drinking water, flood regulation, and the viability of culturally and economically important species,” wrote Walters.

Experts warn of rising costs of inaction

The Raincoast report comes less than a week after a paper published in the journal Science argued spending billions of dollars to fight catastrophic wildfires in British Columbia is an ineffective strategy, with long-term spending likely to balloon out of control unless measures to prevent them aren’t put in place.

Together, fire ecologist Robert Gray, UBC adjunct professor Robin Gregory, and UVic lawyer Calvin Sandborn argue in the paper that B.C. is at a crossroads in how it deals with wildfires.

In B.C. alone, they note over seven million hectares have burned in the last decade, with direct costs exceeding $4.8 billion. Indirect costs — including long-term health effects from smoke, disruption to tourism and forestry, and legal liabilities to Indigenous Nations — are estimated to be up to 20 times higher.

To avoid the steeply rising, multibillion-dollar costs, they argue governments must shift massive expenditures from fire response and recovery toward large-scale, sustained investments in preventative mitigation.

They propose a shift toward a dual strategy: continue fighting fires while providing substantially more money to prevent wildfires in the first place. Their recommendations includes widespread fuel treatments, cultural burns, and strategically thinning forests to create firebreaks — activities that must cover over 40 per cent of the land to be effective.

While costly in the short term, it’s the only direction predicted to make total fire costs eventually flatten and then decrease, they write.

The analysis points to successful small-scale examples, such as a multimillion-dollar prescribed burn carried out by an airport near Cranbrook, B.C., and the ʔaq̓am First Nation. A few months later, a high-severity wildfire tested the approach, with the treated area stopping the wildfire, saving the airport and dozens of homes, and avoiding tens of millions of dollars in costs.

“Critics argue that annual costs would be large — in the billions of dollars for B.C. — with few visible returns for the first several decades,” the authors write.

That approach, they say, would only serve to create a public who “prefer the illusion of zero risk” to the realities of living near a forest.

Any realistic recommendations to reduce the costs of large-scale fuel treatment would hinge on coming up with marketable products, such as biomass for bioenergy, engineered wood products or commercial lignin, they say.

“We have the science and policy tools available to advance wildfire resilience at the watershed and landscape scale, but it will take political will from the province,” added Walters.

“Not addressing this in a systematic way would be akin to dousing the flames while feeding kindling to one of the root causes.”

In her report, Walters also recommends several policies that could improve the situation going forward. Among them, she recommends sustained funding for Indigenous cultural burning programs; establishing a permanent mechanism to protect old-growth forests; legislative changes to prohibit logging near streams and rivers after a wildfire; and reforms to salvage logging that retain snags and woody debris essential for habitat and nutrient cycling.

B.C.’s forestry industry, which has seen a decline in its annual allowable cut in recent years, has increasingly advocated for its role in managing forests to prevent wildfires. What that means on the ground has been subject to a heated debate.

Industry has called on the B.C. government to loosen regulations and allow it more unfettered access to burned forests. Conservationists, on the other hand, say what’s left after a forest burns sets the stage for a healthier long-term ecosystem.

The B.C. government, for its part, is currently in the early stages of reforming its forestry model. In 2020, an independent panel released 14 recommendations as part of an Old Growth Strategic Review that concluded B.C. forests needed a “paradigm shift” in the way they are managed.

The province said it would implement the recommendations within three years. Five years later, that has not happened.