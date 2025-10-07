BC Highway Patrol looking for missing witness to fatal motorcycle crash near Quesnel
Seeking missing witness
BC Highway Patrol is trying to track down a witness who saw the aftermath of a fatal crash near Quesnel.
Police believe the person who was driving a blue pickup truck saw key evidence needed as part of the investigation into a deadly collision on Highway 97 near Naver Creek Road at 12:34 a.m. on July 24, 2025.
The collision between a tractor-trailer and a black Harley-Davidson left the man riding the motorcycle dead.
“The missing witness can be heard in the background of a 911 call,” says Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol.
“We know that the witness is a man who was driving a blue pickup, and he may have provided a flashlight and other items to the driver of the tractor-trailer.”
If you are the driver of the blue pickup, or you know who is, please call BC Highway Patrol – Quesnel at 250-992-9211 and quote file 3304 2025-5987.
