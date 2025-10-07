BC News

BC Highway Patrol looking for missing witness to fatal motorcycle crash near Quesnel

Seeking missing witness

Photo: BC Highway Patrol This black Kenworth tractor-trailer was involved in a fatal collision near Quesnel on July 24, 2025.

BC Highway Patrol is trying to track down a witness who saw the aftermath of a fatal crash near Quesnel.

Police believe the person who was driving a blue pickup truck saw key evidence needed as part of the investigation into a deadly collision on Highway 97 near Naver Creek Road at 12:34 a.m. on July 24, 2025.

The collision between a tractor-trailer and a black Harley-Davidson left the man riding the motorcycle dead.

“The missing witness can be heard in the background of a 911 call,” says Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol.

“We know that the witness is a man who was driving a blue pickup, and he may have provided a flashlight and other items to the driver of the tractor-trailer.”

If you are the driver of the blue pickup, or you know who is, please call BC Highway Patrol – Quesnel at 250-992-9211 and quote file 3304 2025-5987.