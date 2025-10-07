BC News

Hot deal: Air Canada, WestJet offer big sales on flights from B.C.

Photo: YLW A pair of WestJet aircraft at Kelowna International Airport.

Canada's largest airlines are offering sizeable discounts on flights from B.C. to hundreds of destinations.

You can't score extra savings for travel over the Thanksgiving Day Long Weekend, but you can take advantage of discounts for trips to top destinations over the winter and into the spring.

Have a look at the current sales for flights from B.C. (YVR) with Air Canada and WestJet.

Air Canada

Travellers flying with Canada's flag carrier can enjoy 10 per cent off economy class tickets to all destinations within Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean; the airline has notably excluded the United States from this sale.

The sale applies to travel occurring between Oct. 14, 2025, to April 25, 2026. However, multiple blackout dates apply, including the following periods in 2025: Dec. 19 to 22 and Dec. 26 to 30. They also include the following dates in 2026: Jan. 1 to 6, Feb. 14 to 15, Feb. 17, Feb. 21 to 23, March 13 to 16, March 20 to 23, March 28 to 29, and April 3 to 6, 2026.

Travellers must use the promotional code "VZZQNR81" by 10:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 7, to take advantage of the offer.

WestJet

WestJet is also offering 10 per cent off in its UltraBasic and Econo classes on already discounted select fares for travel from Oct. 14, 2025, to April 25, 2026.

The following blackout dates apply in 2025: Dec. 19-22, 26-30. They also include the following dates in 2026: Jan. 1-6, Feb. 14-15, 17, 21-23, March 13-16, 20-23, 28-29, and April 3-6, 2026.

Use the promotional code "8C4Q5UF" by 10:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 7, to get the discount.

The airline is also offering discounts on 7,000,000 seats for flights anywhere the carrier flies, although the discount amount isn't specified. The applicable travel period is from Oct. 14, 2025, to May 30, 2026, and no blackout dates apply.

The sale applies to travel in the UltraBasic, Econo, EconoFlex, Premium, and Business classes.

No promotional code is needed, and tickets must be booked by Oct. 14 at 10:59 p.m.

Flight prices may change quickly based on seat availability. If you want to secure a price, book the ticket right away (some airlines and travel suppliers allow you to hold seats, although you will need to confirm). Prices shown in this travel deal were available at the time of writing and may not be available when you look for them.