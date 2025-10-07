BC News

Man charged for allegedly kicking, punching dog in public in Nanaimo, B.C.

A Nanaimo, B.C., man has been charged for allegedly kicking and punching his dog.

Police say the 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Mounties say the suspect also tried to attack an officer during the arrest in August, setting off additional charges.

Police say multiple witnesses reported that they saw a man last July beating a German shepherd along a public street.

They say the attack was captured on video, which helped investigators identify and arrest the suspect.

A German shepherd was found in the care of the accused man during the arrest, and police say the animal has been handed over to the SPCA.