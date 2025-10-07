BC News

Rob Shaw: Eby takes a beating at hostile developer luncheon

Eby takes a beating at lunch

Photo: UDI screenshot. Bob Rennie of Rennie & Associates Realty (left) grills Premier David Eby at a recent appearance at the Urban Development Institute.

It didn’t take Premier David Eby long to realize he was facing a hostile crowd during his recent appearance at the Urban Development Institute. Before he even got a chance to speak, the attacks began.

Rick Ilich, chair of UDI and CEO of developer Townline, used his introduction at Friday’s event to eviscerate the premier, urging him to apologize for his comments about immigration, demanding a reversal on addictions policies that have hollowed out downtown cores, and outlining the “deplorable” condition of hospitals and schools that have strained core services.

“My own mother-in-law died in an emergency room because of the strain,” he said. “Her husband sat on the floor over two and a half hours in a care facility waiting for a paramedic because of the strain.”

Not done, Ilich urged Eby to give the public service its requested eight per cent wage increase, and lamented the social policies of the NDP government.

“Perhaps today's conversation will help the thousand-plus people in the room understand why social disorder has been allowed to prosper while the provincial economy has been smothered by regulation,” he said.

“And please, let's be honest, this was all unfolding prior to Trump ever being our favourite excuse for everything.”

What an introduction.

“I’m in trouble,” Ilich admitted to the premier as he wound down, while the room applauded. “I have a feeling I shouldn’t sit by the window in a Helijet next time I see you.”

Things only got worse for Eby during the actual question and answer portion with renowned real estate marketer Bob Rennie.

The event occurred in a room of more than 1,000 developers and housing professionals that are watching their projects collapse due to high construction costs and the evaporation of the pre-sale market.

“I know how scared everybody is,” said Rennie. “We're all here trying to gather information, trying to understand where the premier is going with the direction of our province.”

Eby replied: “First of all, thanks for having me for lunch—it depends on how you say that sentence.”

“The last thing I want is for this conversation to avoid the hard topics,” he added.

Wish granted.

Rennie repeated a call to eliminate the foreign buyer’s tax on real estate, complaining foreign investors financing real estate projects have been vilified. Eby bluntly refused.

“I'll be as honest as I can in this room, the easiest press conference answer I have given in the last year was the answer on the foreign buyers tax,” he said.

“And I know that's not something that you want to hear, but it polls at 80-per-cent-plus. And the reason is not because people are xenophobic or haters or anything else. The reason is quite straightforward. Our tax is designed in a way that if you are earning your income and paying tax in British Columbia, it is invisible to you.”

He added, to be doubly clear: “Don’t expect under our administration that the foreign buyer tax will go away.”

Rennie was undeterred in advancing the concerns of the industry.

“It's hard to believe, when we lost 75,00 jobs in July, we've lost 20,000 jobs in the construction, development and real estate sector this year, it's really tough for the public to think we're on track, or this room to think we're on track, because those messages aren't carrying through,” he said.

Eby admitted it was a “tough room” and that developers laying people off—Wesgroup Properties terminated 12 per cent of its staff this summer, and Rennie’s own company 25 per cent of its staff—is the opposite of what he wants to see.

“So we hear you about the purpose-built rental property transfer tax issue,” said Eby. “We hear you about the development cost charges piece. We're working hard with the feds on the infrastructure gap that's going to help break down some of the costs that you're facing and make projects unaffordable for people who live locally here.

“We want to make sure that we're getting investment into these buildings to make affordable housing for British Columbians, and I think we have a path to do that. So we want to work with you on these things.”

Rennie questioned why government is still discussing the permitting and development cost concerns.

“Nothing has changed from 10 years ago,” he said.

Eby, who has introduced some of the most significant housing policy reforms in a generation, from mandatory quadplexes on single family lots to mandatory housing targets for municipalities, bristled at the critique.

“We have taken big, big political risks around expanding fast access to density and forcing municipalities that are opposing density to take it,” he said.

“And it has cost us in a number of jurisdictions. And the reason we did that is because we believe in you as home builders. We need those homes to be built. We don't want you to be tied up. And so even though you're unhappy with us at this moment, and I realize that's a generalization, it's a big room, we can still work together. You can still let us know what solutions you see so that we can advocate.”

Rennie replied: “I think your estimate of how much anger is in the room is light. … I’m wearing a Kevlar vest. It’s so tense out there.”

Rennie called for a government “real estate czar” to help push forward changes. Eby brushed the idea aside.

One of the more candid moments came when Eby offered up, almost unprompted, an uncharacteristically frank apology for bringing in drug decriminalization in 2024.

“I was wrong on drug decriminalization and the effect that it would have,” he said.

“I wasn't alone, but it was not the right policy … what it became was a permissive structure that in the effort to reduce stigma, that it was okay to use drugs anywhere, resulted in really unhappy consequences.”

Yet perhaps the most telling comment of an afternoon full of them came near the end, when Rennie mentioned that the “extremes” within the B.C. Conservative party are a gift to Eby’s B.C. NDP, but also that the NDP’s enormous deficit budgets are in return a gift to the Conservatives.

Eby admitted, for the first time, he’s not happy with his approval numbers.

“I am concerned as a politician seeking re-election that we are so neck and neck with the Conservatives when they are so clearly a giant mess and a disaster,” he said.

“That is a message to me, and that message is that British Columbians are expecting more. They need us to do more, and they need us to deliver.”

The analysis was prescient.

On Monday, Research Co.’s latest poll put the NDP at 44 per cent support (up one point), and the Conservatives at 38 per cent (down 4 points), with a margin of error of 3.5 per cent—a narrow lead for the NDP even with the Conservatives imploding amidst numerous scandals and Rustad barely hanging on as leader.

“We've got a lot to prove,” said Eby.

“Because if the Conservatives at this state are neck and neck with us, that is a message to me.”

What he does with that message is yet to be seen. But remarkably candid comments from the premier, nonetheless, at one of the most hostile events he’s ever attended.

Rob Shaw has spent more than 17 years covering B.C. politics, now reporting for CHEK News and writing for The Orca/BIV. He is the co-author of the national bestselling book A Matter of Confidence, host of the weekly podcast Political Capital, and a regular guest on CBC Radio.

[email protected]