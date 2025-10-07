BC News

Two men arrested in Chilliwack, B.C., after alleged drug lab uncovered

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police in Chilliwack, B.C., say two men have been arrested and charged after Mounties discovered an alleged clandestine drug laboratory used to produce fentanyl and MDMA.

Chilliwack RCMP say they executed search warrants at two homes and two storage lockers, and the alleged drug lab at a property on South Sumas Road.

Police say the investigation began earlier this year, and led officers to 35-year-old Justin Fauth and 37-year-old Carlos Martinez, who were both arrested last Thursday "after leaving the property.

Mounties say the men's vehicles were seized, and searches turned up fentanyl and "significant" amounts of precursor chemicals and equipment.

Police say Fauth and Martinez have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and remain in custody after appearing in Chilliwack Provincial Court.

Chilliwack RCMP spokeswoman Sgt. Alexandra Mulvhill says police understand public "concern and curiosity" about the activity at the South Sumas Road property and a further update will come when searches are finished.