Local governments at UBCM vote in favour of seeking greater input on policing agreements

More input on police costs

Photo: UBCM Local government representatives vote during a resolutions session at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Victoria.

Local governments across B.C. say their budgets are being strained by increasing policing costs, and they want to have more input when new RCMP service agreements are negotiated.

During the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention last month, elected officials voted in favour of a motion pushing for the province and the federal government to give local governments more involvement in the negotiation process.

“A long standing concern is the rising cost of RCMP policing and the difficulty for local governments to absorb these costs,” said Coquitlam Coun. Craig Hodge, who sits on the UBCM executive.

“For many of you, protective services represents the biggest line item in your budgets.”

In its resolutions report, the UBCM Executive noted communities with a population between 5,000 and 15,000 must pay 70 per cent of the base policing cost, while those over 15,000 people must pay 90 per cent.

Local governments are also responsible for 100 per cent of some associated costs, including providing a detachment building and support staff.

Hodge said B.C. local governments paid a total of $779 million for policing in 2023, which represents a 10 per cent increase from the year before.

He said that total doesn’t include money contributed through the police tax, which is paid by unincorporated areas and residents of B.C. communities with populations of less than 5,000 people.

The 20-year police services agreements are set to expire in about seven years, but negotiations could begin soon.

Despite the high cost borne by local governments, UBCM said the federal government has “shown a reluctance to consider local governments as equal RCMP policing partners.”

Kamloops had also sponsored a resolution urging UBCM work with local governments to develop a new police cost-sharing arrangement “that considers local government revenue streams, mandated responsibilities and ability to pay.”

The Kamloops resolution noted local governments are having difficulty responding to “rapidly increasing policing costs,” a line item putting pressure on municipal budgets. It was endorsed by the Southern Interior Local Government Association earlier this year.

Kamloops’ resolution, as well as a similar motion sponsored by Pemberton, were rolled into the UBCM executive resolution for consideration.

The resolution passed with no debate.