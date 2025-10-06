BC News
Photo Gallery: B.C. spill response team runs exercises
Spill team runs exercises
Crew members aboard the K.J. Gardner during a Western Canada Marine Response Corporation joint training exercise in the Gulf Islands off the coast Moresby Island, B.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
The Western Canada Marine Response Corporation exercised off Vancouver Island last month.
Five vessels, including Canada's largest oil response ship, the nearly 75-metre-long K.J. Gardner, were out on the waters between Moresby and Pender islands.
The practice is all the more important as more ships leave Vancouver's Burrard Inlet after the expansion of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline and talk from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith about pushing for a pipeline across British Columbia's north.
Here are some scenes from the training exercise.
