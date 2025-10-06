BC News

B.C. NDP gains edge as troubles mount for Rustad's Conservatives, says poll

Photo: L: Alanna Kelly; R: B.C. government/Flickr. BC Conservative leader John Rustad (left) and BC NDP leader David Eby.

At any other time, a province undergoing a labour dispute, a significant budget deficit and heightened concerns about inflation would see the Official Opposition rising to challenge the incumbent government. But this not any other time. The Conservative Party of B.C. is currently in second place with the support of 38 per cent of decided voters (down four points since June), with the governing BC New Democratic Party leading with 44 per cent (up one point).

The Green Party of B.C., fresh off the appointment of Emily Lowan as leader, is third with 12 per cent (up four points), followed by Centre BC with three per cent (up one point) and OneBC with one per cent (unchanged).

Premier and B.C. NDP Leader David Eby has a higher approval rating than BC Conservative Leader John Rustad (53 per cent to 37 per cent) and is ahead on the “Best Premier” question (37 per cent to 21 per cent). The provincial Conservatives and the Greens underwent very different leadership processes in the summer. While Rustad’s approval is exactly where it was in June, Lowan stands at 34 per cent, a seven-point improvement over BC Green interim leader Jeremy Valeriote.

In years past, voters in Metro Vancouver had little difficulty backing centre-right politicians with municipal pedigree, such as Gordon Campbell, or those who sought it, such as Christy Clark. BC Liberal leaders usually had a sizeable lead over their BC NDP counterparts on economic management. In 2025, Rustad—with the added benefit of representing a party with the word “Conservative” in its name—is seven points behind Eby on this file (31 per cent to 38 per cent).

The big change in the electorate, as was identified by properly conducted public opinion research last year, is the behaviour of British Columbians aged 55 and over. This group is very different now than two decades ago. They do not see Rustad as a “premier-in-waiting” (24 per cent approval) and appear content with the way Eby is managing the province (53 per cent approval). This is not the enormous embrace that voters 55 and over bestowed upon John Horgan in September 2020 (68 per cent approval), but Rustad is currently faring worse than Andrew Wilkinson five years ago (36 per cent approval). Unless the B.C. Conservatives can garner better numbers among the province’s oldest and most reliable voters, a change of government will be unattainable.

It is clear that the experiment that started in late August 2024, when BC United leader Kevin Falcon abandoned his campaign after his party fell to single digits, has not produced a BC Conservative party that can be truly crowned the “free enterprise coalition.” Centre BC looks at the BC Conservatives as “too far to the right.” OneBC looks at the BC Conservatives as “not right enough.”

It is too early to tell if Centre BC and OneBC will be able to sustain themselves as political parties, running candidates in every constituency and emerging as true rivals to the BC Conservatives. B.C.’s official Opposition would do well to learn from the experience of Danielle Smith in Alberta, who managed to either shut down or greatly minimize the influence of other parties in 2023, to make the provincial election a contest between her United Conservative Party (UCP) and the Alberta NDP.

For a brief period, Alberta politics resembled that famous scene from Monty Python’s Life of Brian, with parties named Independence Party of Alberta, Wildrose Independence Party of Alberta, Wildrose Loyalty Coalition and Buffalo Party all vying for votes and donations and deeming themselves superior. Once all the votes were tallied, most centre-right voters stayed with the UCP. Smith kept the tent big by eschewing purity tests. Rustad should be keenly aware of this. He ended up as leader of the BC Conservatives only after failing a purity test with Falcon.

The summer was supposed to usher in a more cohesive B.C. Conservative party. Instead, the party has had its share of stumbles. Immediately after the provincial election, the list of sympathizers grew to include whiny former candidates and perennial losers in municipal and provincial races, including an individual who used to lead the BC Greens three decades and three ideologies ago. Four elected MLAs left caucus—willingly or unwillingly—and the party has been in the headlines more often on account of internal strife than policies and proposals.

At this moment, the BC Conservatives appear to be run by an odd pairing of young meme-creators and jaded hired guns who have been living off the borrowed glories of past BC Liberal campaigns. Social media content designed to outline a supposed superiority has neither made many people who voted for the BC NDP think twice about their choice, nor placed Rustad in a position of strength among the electorate.

Mario Canseco is president of Research Co.

Results are based on an online survey conducted from October 1 to October 3, 2025, among 801 adults in British Columbia. The data has been statistically weighted according to census figures for age, gender and region in British Columbia. The margin of error—which measures sample variability—is +/- 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.