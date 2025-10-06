BC News

B.C.'s legislature resumes with four official parties and two independents

Photo: The Canadian Press The B.C. legislature is seen from the front lawn in Victoria, on May 8, 2024.

The provincial legislature resumes sitting today with four official parties, two independents, and the expectation of searing political debate.

The One BC party will join New Democrats, Conservatives and Greens as the latest official party, and interim Leader Dallas Brodie says the session is going to be "fiery" as she and her colleague Tara Armstrong ask questions that other politicians are afraid to ask.

Brodie and Armstrong formed One BC in early June following a schism between them and B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad.

Brodie says her party will attack Premier David Eby's government, but not the Opposition, because Rustad's party is "unravelling all on its own."

The Conservatives are down four members since last October's election, with the latest coming in September, when Elenore Sturko was ousted shortly after Rustad passed a leadership review with almost 71 per cent support.

Sturko will be sitting as an Independent, alongside MLA Jordan Kealy, who was also elected as a Conservative last year.

All 47 MLAs of the governing NDP are returning to the legislature, while the two B.C. Greens, Jeremy Valeriote and Rob Botterell, will be doing their jobs under the new leadership of climate activist Emily Lowan, who does not have a seat in the legislature.

House Leader Mike Farnworth says the government plans to table and pass 18 pieces of legislation focused on growing the economy and protecting health care between now and Nov. 27, when the session wraps up.

Conservative House Leader A'a:liya Warbus says her party will use the session to hold government accountable on public safety issues, rising homelessness and the related issues of addiction and overdose deaths.

Warbus also questioned whether government is going to be able rein in its rising deficit, currently forecasted to be $11.6 billion.