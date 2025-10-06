BC News

Thousands of striking government workers and supporters rally in Victoria

Unions march on legislature

Photo: MICHAEL JOHN LO, TIMES COLONIST Thousands of striking workers and their supporters gather in Centennial Square on Monday ahead of a march along Blanshard Street to the B.C. legislature.

UPDATE 12:15 p.m.

Thousands of striking government workers and their supporters marched through downtown Victoria on Monday to demonstrate at the B.C. legislature on the first day of the fall session, as public-sector unions ratcheted up strike action.

About 3,000 people gathered at Centennial Square, which was near capacity, before marching to the legislature via Pandora Avenue and Blanshard and Belleville streets.

Workers from the B.C. General Employees’ Union, the Professional Employees Association, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, and the B.C. Ferry and Marine Workers’ Union all took part in the rally.

A blow-up likeness of Eby, set up by environmental groups outside the Victoria Conference Centre when the premier spoke at last month’s Union of B.C. Municipalities convention, also made an appearance on the legislature lawn.

Several hundred people gathered outside the Royal B.C. Museum and around the intersection of Pandora and Blanshard.

All government licensed professionals represented by the Professional Employees Association on Vancouver Island were on strike as of Monday, increasing the number of striking workers by 55 per cent.

More than 900 members of the union are now off work across the province, including close to 300 civil lawyers from the Attorney General’s offices.

ORIGINAL 4 a.m.

Thousands of striking public sector workers are planning to march to the B.C. Legislature on Monday, as the fall sitting gets underway.

BC General Employees Union president Paul Finch will lead the march. He will be joined by other members of the Public Service Bargaining Committee and senior leaders from across the labour movement.

The aim of the mass march and rally is to demonstrate strength and solidarity with BCGEU members as their strike enters its sixth week.

The rally comes a week after negotiations with the government broke down again. The Union hopes to put pressure on the government to return to the bargaining table with what it calls a “credible wage offer”.

The march is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Centennial Square and conclude with a rally on the lawn of the B.C. Legislature at noon.

Strike action has escalated in the past few weeks with 90 picket lines up in dozens of communities, including outside BC Liquor Stores and BC Cannabis Stores.

Finch has said the last offer of a five-per-cent wage increase over two years was little changed from earlier proposals. Premier David Eby argued that his government was trying to balance the valuable work of public servants and the fiscal reality B.C. faces.