A Vancouver landmark's cameo in Taylor Swift's new music video has fans talking

One of Vancouver's most-photographed landmarks makes a brief, shimmering cameo in Taylor Swift's new music video and it has fans talking online.

In the last few moments of the video for "The Fate of Ophelia" from Swift's new album Life of a Showgirl, Science World's iconic lit-up dome can be see outside a window in what looks like a hotel suite where a big party is taking place.

Given how Swifties like to decode what they think might be "Easter Eggs" left by the pop superstar, an initial theory out the gate was based on people misidentifying the Vancouver location; they thought it was the Sphere in Las Vegas. Fans then speculated that Swift was hinting at a residency at the unique venue––something some Swifties have been wishing for and theorizing about for some time now.

However, in a few social media videos circulating showing stills or clips from the video, which was initially only viewable to those who went to see the companion release film in theatres October 3-5, keen-eyed commenters have flagged those fans' folly: The sparkling dome is Science World.

So what is Science World doing in a Taylor Swift music video?





Well, given that the premise of Swift's 12th studio album is a peek inside the behind the scenes world of a showgirl, with the "Fate of Ophelia" video showing the star as an entertainer on and off stage, the final scene of the video shows the boisterous post-show celebration that sends its star through the rooms and into a bathtub.

That's exactly what Swift talks about having done night after night when she left the stage after The Eras Tour. And when do you throw a big party? When the tour is over.

And where did the tour end?

Vancouver.

Those who attended the final night have more reason to celebrate: Swift confirmed the cheering crowd heard at the very end of the title track was taken from Night 3 at BC Place in Vancouver.

The Science World moment isn't the first time the final city of The Eras Tour has played into some of the post-concert Easter egging and Showgirl talk; when the album was announced in August, a social media post by Swift's official team, Taylor Nation, hinted that a "key" was lost in Vancouver.

That mystery hasn't entirely been solved, either. So far, Swift has not said what is to become of the three nights of concert footage captured by a professional film crew during the last three Eras Tour shows.

Could Science World (and the fact that if you line up the track titles and centre the text you get the shape of the Eras Tour stage, which is a key) being in the new video be part of the ongoing clue that the footage will be released as a documentary?

And why is there an orange bird on the window sill, too?

The mysteries continue to keep fans busy chattering and theorizing. Meanwhile, for anyone wanting to get a look at "The Fate of Ophelia" video, starring Science World (briefly), it dropped officially at 4 p.m. Vancouver time Sunday (Oct. 5).