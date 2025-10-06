BC News

Road rage incident in North Vancouver leaves one person in critical condition

One critical after road rage

Photo: Nick Laba/North Shore News North Vancouver RCMP are investigating a road rage incident that left one person in critical condition.

One person is in critical condition after a violent road rage incident in North Vancouver.

North Vancouver RCMP say they received multiple reports of a road rage incident on Saturday, October 4, near Boulevard Crescent and East 21st Street.

Witnesses reported that the drivers of a grey Subaru and a white Jeep were involved in a dispute over merging. During the interaction, it’s alleged that the occupant of the jeep got out of their vehicle and was struck by the Subaru.

One critically injured in road rage incident in North Vancouver



Link to release: https://t.co/jpW5DEL24b pic.twitter.com/xADNlhPehf — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) October 6, 2025

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, while responding North Vancouver RCMP officers took the driver of the Subaru into custody.

The suspect is facing multiple charges in relation to the incident and has since been released with several police imposed conditions.

“This was a traumatic incident for the people who witnessed it,” said Corporal Mansoor Sahak, media relations officer for the North Vancouver RCMP. “We are continuing to assess the condition of the victim, which may impact the nature of the charges as the investigation progresses.”

Mounties want to hear from any witnesses who have not yet come forward. They are also asking for recorded video footage of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file number 2025-21042.