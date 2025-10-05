BC News

Vehicle fire cleared after single lane of Coquihalla temporarily closed

Photo: DriveBC A vehicle burns on the c Sunday morning.

UPDATE: 12:40 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway is fully reopened once again after a vehicle fire temporarily closed a single northbound lane earlier Sunday.

The fire occurred just north of the Great Bear Snowshed, but didn't appear to spread off the road.

ORIGINAL: 9:35 a.m.

A vehicle has caught fire on the Coquihalla Highway Sunday morning, closing a single lane.

The vehicle fire is in the northbound lanes, just north of the Great Bear Snowshed.

A photo from the scene shows some flames and a large amount of smoke coming from the vehicle.

DriveBC says the incident has closed down a single lane of northbound traffic, but traffic is still getting through the area.