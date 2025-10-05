BC News

Williams Lake emergency department closed again Sunday

ER closed for second day

Photo: Google Street View Cariboo Memorial Hospital

For the second day in a row, Williams Lake residents are without an emergency department.

In a press release Sunday morning, Interior Health says emergency services at Cariboo Memorial Hospital are unavailable until 1:30 p.m.

Sunday's ER closure comes after emergency services at the same hospital were closed all day Saturday. Both closures came with no prior warning.

While Interior Health has stopped providing the reason for emergency department closures, hospitals across the region have been dealing with staffing issues for years.

IH says those needing emergency care in the Williams Lake area will need to travel to 100 Mile or Quesnel.

“People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility,” IH said.