BC News

Emergency Department in Williams Lake closed Saturday

ER closed all day

Photo: Google Maps Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Residents of Williams Lake are without an emergency department Saturday.

In a press release Saturday morning, Interior Health says emergency services at Cariboo Memorial Hospital will be unavailable until 8 p.m.

While Interior Health has stopped providing the reason for emergency department closures, hospitals across the region have been dealing with staffing issues for years.

IH says those needing emergency care in the area will need to travel to 100 Mile or Quesnel.

“People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility,” IH said.