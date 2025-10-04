BC News

New housing technologies advance Indigenous reconciliation in B.C.

Photo: Submitted. A 55-unit supportive housing community built in 2023 for Squamish Nation by Nuqo Modular Inc., an Indigenous-owned and women-led construction firm based in West Vancouver.

Indigenous builders and First Nations in B.C. are using new technologies to build homes for their communities, helping advance reconciliation in the province’s housing sector.

Prefabrication and generative AI are being used by Indigenous developers in B.C. to plan and deliver much-needed housing and services like child-care facilities and medical clinics.

One Indigenous-owned and female-led construction company, Nuqo Modular Inc., is emphasizing modular construction methods. It’s rewarding for Indigenous professionals to deliver what they may have lacked as youth, said Rory Richards, Nuqo’s president and CEO.

“I know that for myself and my Indigenous employees who have often grown up in substandard housing, they have shared with me how it has affected their self-esteem as children, and has affected the health of family members,” she said.

“It has really given healing to them to be able to provide high-quality homes for Indigenous communities. It’s really brought them full circle.”

Originally from the Sechelt Nation, Richards founded West Vancouver-based Nuqo in 2020 after a career in public relations and later stakeholder relations for a modular construction company. She said she “fell in love with modular” but noticed the construction industry was not always friendly to “the usual suspects.”

Richards said she decided to make Nuqo “a safe space within the construction sector for women and for other folks that find themselves ‘othered’ within the industry,” particularly those with Indigenous voices and histories.

Nuqo focuses on non-market housing and uses modular approaches that achieve speed, climate control and less site waste. With a staff of about 15, excluding site workers, the firm works closely with partners like the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. and BC Housing.

The company also hopes to partner with the federal government’s new Build Canada Homes agency. A Sept. 14 announcement from Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that Ottawa intended to work with Indigenous partners and implement methods like factory-built, modular and mass-timber construction.

Nuqo has two current projects. One is a single-storey school child-care facility at 1040 22nd St. in West Vancouver, which has a site area of 295,155 square feet, a gross building area of 10,753 square feet and capacity for 116 children and 20 teachers.

The other is a five-storey rapid housing project at 8304 11th Ave. in Burnaby, which has a site area of 20,797 square feet, a gross floor area of 31,435 square feet and a mix of 43 studios, one-bedrooms and two-bedrooms.

The company also plans to collaborate with Henriquez Partners Architects to redesign Vancouver’s demolished Balmoral Hotel site, a former single-room-occupancy hotel in the Downtown Eastside that will be replaced by a permanent social housing project.

Nuqo’s past projects include a North Vancouver project for Squamish Nation that has 55 rental units for members at risk of homelessness and was completed in the fall of 2023; and a Brackendale, B.C. project for the Squamish Nation that has 27 units for at-risk women and children and was completed in January 2024.

First Nation adopts generative AI

Elsewhere in B.C., the Malahat Nation on Vancouver Island is working with partners to integrate generative AI into the master-planning process for a future housing community on its lands.

The $1.8-million project includes $800,000 of funding from the Digital supercluster, a non-profit that promotes innovation, as well as co-investments by project partners Australia-based Archistar Pty Ltd. and U.K.-based Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA).

Archistar already has technology for property developers to test and simulate housing designs based on parameters, but this project is seeing the company ramp up its software to simulate designs at a community level.

AI can rapidly generate master plans based on parameters like density levels, surrounding terrain, prefabrication potential, maximum height and the mix of residential and commercial components, said Archistar founder Benjamin Coorey.

“This is the first time it’s being deployed at this scale on master plans, and the first time in Canada that this technology is being used. It’s a pretty groundbreaking project,” he said.

Coorey said it gives communities like First Nations more options. The traditional process of engaging an architecture firm might produce one or two options that take a while to design and offer limited customization. Generative AI, meanwhile, gives “hundreds” of options and the opportunity to fine-tune them through back-end analytics.

“That is the future of design. You let the computer do the automation and generate the actual buildings, but you then collaborate and tweak it and refine it with the community,” he said.

ZHA will add an additional layer by embedding “design language” into Archistar’s technology, allowing the Malahat Nation to visualize and shape the community’s aesthetic look and feel.

The firm, which operates in 25 countries, sees opportunity in Western Canada to build relationships with First Nations and learn about local cultures and issues, said Shajay Bhooshan, associate director with ZHA.

“We never like to just parachute ourselves,” he said. “We want to build a network, we want to build conversations, and then have pilot projects and showcase what design and technology can contribute. We are international, but we are not very corporate in that sense.”

The Malahat Nation declined to provide a statement due to pending community engagement, but Bhooshan said his firm can help the Nation’s members contemplate the placement of buildings, spacing between them, sustainability features, and materials like mass timber.

He said his firm wishes to make clients’ more aware of the trade-offs and more aware of the inputs that go in, “so that they can make an informed decision early on.”