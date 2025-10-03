BC News

Police, first responders scramble to help woman give birth on Victoria waterfront

Emergency responders in Victoria, B.C., had to rush into action to support a woman giving birth on Wharf Street, along the city's busy waterfront area.

Victoria police say an officer and St. John Ambulance members were working at a local event on Sept. 20 when a passerby notified them of a woman in labour.

Police say the officer and other responders found the woman who was in active labour and helped support her along with other members of the public.

The newborn was delivered before paramedics could arrive.

Police say the baby appeared healthy while being cared for by emergency responders, although no further details on the conditions of the newborn or mother were provided.

Victoria police Const. Mandeep Sohi says in a statement that the case was "incredibly humbling and rewarding," given the sudden shift of duties from ensuring public safety to helping with a newborn's birth.