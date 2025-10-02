BC News

Developer at B.C. resort community penalized for sewage leaks

Photo: wikimedia commons The resort town of Fairmont Hot Springs, B.C.

The B.C. government has penalized an enclave of homes at a resort community in the province’s Kootenay region after its sewage system leaked effluent into the environment in a series of “major” contraventions.

The penalties to Columere Park Developments Ltd., which manages the wastewater treatment facility at the 34-house Spirits Reach Development in Fairmont Hot Springs, came after provincial inspectors found the company had discharged treated wastewater with fecal coliform concentrations up to 19,900 per cent above allowable limits.

In his Sept. 24 decision, director of the Environmental Management Act Evan Blackwell noted that sewage discharge limits are among the most important regulatory tools the Ministry of Environment and Parks has to protect the environment and human health.

“Grossly exceeding these limits interferes with the Ministry’s capacity to protect and conserve the natural environment,” he said.

At first, inspectors recommended Columere Park Developments receive a $57,000 penalty for the 2022 violations. That’s because they found the sewage had been released into two nearby drinking water wells. However, after Blackwell reviewed submissions from the company, he determined the wells were non-functional and have been abandoned since 2006.

The director agreed the non-functional status of the wells meant the actual “potential for adverse effect” of the sewage leaks was significantly mitigated.

Even after the severity of the violations was reduced, Blackwell still found fecal coliform levels exceeded regulations, climbing between 25 per cent and 19,900 above provincial limits.

He penalized the company $10,500 for failing to meet municipal effluent quality standards and $6,000 for failing to install a required continuous monitoring system.

Located in the East Kootenays near the headwaters of the Columbia River, Fairmont Hot Springs is known for having Canada's largest natural mineral hot springs. The resort community promotes itself as a year-round hub for recreation, attracting golfers, skiers and anyone looking to access the vast Columbia Wetlands, the largest of their kind in Canada.