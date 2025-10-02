RCMP to scale back presence at Nanaimo, B.C., schools targeted by unspecified threat
Scaling back at schools
Police in Nanaimo, B.C., say they will be scaling back their presence at two schools targeted by an unspecified threat earlier this week.
RCMP say in a statement that members of the department's youth unit will continue to communicate with staff at Wellington High School and Nanaimo District Secondary School, but additional officers will not be present on Friday.
The Mounties say they decided against deploying officers, who had been stationed at the schools on Wednesday and Thursday, in consultation with the school district.
They say the change is based on findings of their ongoing investigation, which "has not been able to substantiate the information received."
RCMP have not released details of the threat other than to say it was directed at both schools and officers were deployed "out of an abundance of caution."
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them, including one person who called early in the investigation but did not identify themselves.
More BC News
- Mayor looks back at 2025Opinion - 2:57 pm
- Freeland resigning FridayCanada - 2:44 pm
- Banker pleads to launderingBusiness - 2:29 pm
- US makes global pullbackWorld - 2:28 pm
- Bitten by dog during arrestSicamous - 2:00 pm