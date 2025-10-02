BC News

RCMP to scale back presence at Nanaimo, B.C., schools targeted by unspecified threat

Scaling back at schools

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Police in Nanaimo, B.C., say they will be scaling back their presence at two schools targeted by an unspecified threat earlier this week.

RCMP say in a statement that members of the department's youth unit will continue to communicate with staff at Wellington High School and Nanaimo District Secondary School, but additional officers will not be present on Friday.

The Mounties say they decided against deploying officers, who had been stationed at the schools on Wednesday and Thursday, in consultation with the school district.

They say the change is based on findings of their ongoing investigation, which "has not been able to substantiate the information received."

RCMP have not released details of the threat other than to say it was directed at both schools and officers were deployed "out of an abundance of caution."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them, including one person who called early in the investigation but did not identify themselves.