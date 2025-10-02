BC News

B.C. public service workers' union expands pickets at another two dozen sites

Picket lines expand

Photo: The Canadian Press Striking Canada Post employee Raylene Marshall wears a pig costume as she joins B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) members and other supporters at a rally in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Striking British Columbia public service workers have followed through on a pledge to escalate their job action as they push for a new contract, with their union saying pickets are up at another two dozen sites across the province.

The BC General Employees' Union says the latest escalation includes pickets at five more provincial liquor stores for a total of 82.

A statement from the union says more than 16,000 of its members are now engaged in some form of job action.

It says that includes more than 14,000 workers on full or partial strike at 166 work sites, with 79 picket lines.

It comes after union members held a march and rally in Vancouver on Wednesday, following the breakdown of negotiations with the B.C. government two days earlier.

BCGEU president Paul Finch has said the strike fund is "very healthy" and the union will not go back to the bargaining table until the province makes a "real offer."

Finch has said the last offer of a five-per-cent wage increase over two years was little changed from earlier proposals, while Premier David Eby said Wednesday that his government was trying to balance the valuable work of public servants and the fiscal reality B.C. faces.