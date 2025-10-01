Police presence at two schools in Nanaimo, B.C., after unspecified threat
Police in Nanaimo, B.C., say additional officers will continue to be stationed at two local secondary schools on Thursday due to an unspecified threat.
RCMP say liaison and front-line officers will stay at both Wellington High School and Nanaimo District Secondary School to monitor the properties after increasing their presence on Wednesday in consultation with the school district.
The Mounties have not released details of the threat other than to say it was directed at both schools.
Police say officers will be available Thursday to answer any questions parents or students may have.
They say no incidents were reported at either school on Wednesday and police are continuing to investigate the threat.
RCMP say officers were deployed out of "an abundance of caution" after the threat.
"We recognize the presence of additional officers at these schools may be uncomfortable for some," aid R/Cst. Gary O'Brien said in a statement Wednesday.
"Please be assured that the safety of the students, the staff and the facilities is paramount to us," he said, adding anyone with questions or concerns should not hesitate to speak with police.
