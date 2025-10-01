BC News

Alberta 'on notice' Coastal BC nations opposed to pipeline proposal

First Nations not on board

Photo: The Canadian Press Chief Marilyn Slett speaks during a news conference in Vancouver, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

The head of a group representing First Nations along British Columbia's coast says they will not support a new pipeline proposed by Alberta and nothing can be done to change that.

Marilyn Slett, chief councillor of the Heiltsuk Tribal Council and president of the Coastal First Nations-Great Bear Initiative, says First Nations fought for decades to get the federal moratorium that keeps oil tankers out of their waters.

She says there is "no support" from coastal First Nations for a pipeline and oil tankers.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government will be pitching a pipeline to the federal government but acknowledged that laws, including the tanker ban, would have to be repealed or have a carve out created.

Smith says Alberta officials have already started reaching out to First Nations in Alberta and B.C. for early conversations about the project, which she says will unlock Canada's "economic potential" with Indigenous partners.

Slett says she has spoken recently with Alberta Minister of Indigenous Relations Rajan Sawhney to reiterate the First Nations' opposition to a pipeline.

"I told her … that there is no support from my community, from coastal First Nation communities, that our position has not changed and that this is a project that we cannot support and will not support," Slett said Wednesday.

She said any potential proponent of the pipeline, including the Alberta government, should be "on notice" that the First Nations are not prepared to accept crude oil through their waters.

"This is a non-starter for us. We've said that before, and our stance has not changed and will not change for any other reason," she said.

"We will use every tool in our tool box, at our disposal, to make sure that our coast remains tanker free."

The Coastal First Nations-Great Bear Initiative includes nine First Nations on the North Pacific Coast