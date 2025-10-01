BC News

Public warning issued for B.C. city after 11 suspected drug deaths in five weeks

Police in Campbell River, B.C., are issuing a public warning after at least 11 people have died from suspected drug overdoses in the last five weeks.

Mounties say they are deeply concerned about the sudden rise in deaths in the Vancouver Island community.

Police say they issued the warning to alert drug users and their loved ones to take extra precautions.

They say their priority in issuing the warning is to "prevent further loss of life."

Police are also asking community members to spread the word, as authorities do not want the spike in suspected overdose deaths to continue.

No further details have been released about the deaths.