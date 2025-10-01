B.C. Conservatives shuffle critics portfolio after Elenore Sturko ousted
McCall, Dew get new roles
B.C.'s Conservative Party shuffled its critic portfolios Wednesday to fill a hole left by Elenore Sturko, who was ousted from the party last week.
Party Leader John Rustad said in a media release that the changes are to focus "oversight across every ministry," and includes him taking over as critic for Indigenous relations and reconciliation, a ministry portfolio he once held under the former B.C. Liberal government.
Among the highest profile replacements is West Kelowna-Peachland rookie MLA Macklin McCall, who is now critic for the solicitor general and public safety, taking over from Sturko.
"This is a significant step, and I don’t take it lightly. I come to this role with 19 years of frontline policing experience," McCall said in an emailed statement.
McCall said bold action is required to fix declining public safety in British Columbia and he's "ready to get to work."
Kelowna Mission MLA Gavin Dew is now the critic for small business and innovation. He was previously the Conservative critic for jobs, economic development, and innovation.
“Small business confidence is the lowest in Canada, youth unemployment is a crisis, and our business districts are absorbing the consequences of urban disorder," Dew said in an emailed statement.
"I look forward to holding the government to account and pushing them to actually listen to small business and make serious changes.”
MLA for Penticton-Summerland Amelia Boultbee is now the Critic for Citizens’ Services, and no longer the critic for children and family development.
Several top portfolios remain unchanged, including Bruce Banman as whip, A'aliya Warbus as house leader and Steve Kooner as attorney general critic.
Kelowna Centre MLA Kristina Loewen has remained the critic for social development and poverty reduction.
Kamloops Centre MLA Peter Milobar has remained the Official Opposition Critic for Finance.
Sturko is sitting as an Independent MLA after Rustad fired her from caucus hours after he won a leadership review with about 70 per cent of the vote.
The full list is as follows:
- John Rustad – Leader of the Official Opposition and Critic for Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation
- Ian Paton – Critic for Agriculture & Food
- Korky Neufeld – Critic for Artificial Intelligence
- Steve Kooner – Critic for Attorney General
- Rosalyn Bird – Critic for Children & Family Development
- Heather Maahs – Critic for Childcare & Early Childhood Education
- Amelia Boultbee – Critic for Citizens’ Services
- Lynne Block – Critic for Education, Arts, Culture, and Film
- Sheldon Clare – Critic for Environment, Parks, Emergency Management & Climate Readiness
- Larry Neufeld – Critic for Oil, Gas & LNG
- David Williams – Critic for BC Hydro & Electricity Self-Sufficiency
- Peter Milobar – Critic for Finance
- Ward Stamer – Critic for Forests
- Anna Kindy – Critic for Health
- Claire Rattee – Critic for Mental Health & Addictions
- Brennan Day – Critic for Seniors & Rural Health
- Linda Hepner – Critic for Housing
- Tony Luck – Critic for Municipal Affairs
- Misty van Popta – Critic for Infrastructure
- Sharon Hartwell – Critic for Rural Infrastructure & Rural Development
- Harman Bhangu – Critic for Jobs and Economic Development
- Gavin Dew – Critic for Small Business & Innovation
- Mandeep Dhaliwal – Critic for Parental Rights & Sports
- Kiel Giddens – Critic for Labour
- Pete Davis – Critic for Mining & Critical Minerals
- Bryan Tepper – Critic for Post-Secondary Education
- Lawrence Mok – Critic for Skills Training & International Credentials
- Macklin McCall – Critic for Solicitor General & Public Safety
- Kristina Loewen – Critic for Social Development & Poverty Reduction
- Scott McInnis – Critic for Tourism and Resort Municipalities, Columbia River Treaty, and Deputy Indigenous Relations Critic
- Teresa Wat – Critic for Trade, Multiculturalism & Anti-Racism
- Trevor Halford – Critic for Transportation
- Donegal Wilson – Critic for Water, Land & Resource Stewardship (Fisheries)
- Hon Chan – Critic for ICBC, Translink, Transit & Climate Solutions
- A’a:lilya Warbus – House Leader
- Jody Toor – Caucus Chair
- Bruce Banman – Caucus Whip
- Reann Gasper – Deputy Caucus Whip
- Lorne Doerkson – Deputy Speaker
-with files from CP
More BC News
- Warmest year on recordOkanagan - 11:33 am
- Free bus passes for youthPenticton - 11:15 am
- Will BC go to polls in 2026?BC - 11:14 am
- Trump urges flexibility United States - 11:10 am
- $245K ticket found in pursePenticton - 11:06 am