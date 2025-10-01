BC News

B.C. Conservatives shuffle critics portfolio after Elenore Sturko ousted

McCall, Dew get new roles

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad speaks to reporters following the throne speech at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.

B.C.'s Conservative Party shuffled its critic portfolios Wednesday to fill a hole left by Elenore Sturko, who was ousted from the party last week.

Party Leader John Rustad said in a media release that the changes are to focus "oversight across every ministry," and includes him taking over as critic for Indigenous relations and reconciliation, a ministry portfolio he once held under the former B.C. Liberal government.

Among the highest profile replacements is West Kelowna-Peachland rookie MLA Macklin McCall, who is now critic for the solicitor general and public safety, taking over from Sturko.

"This is a significant step, and I don’t take it lightly. I come to this role with 19 years of frontline policing experience," McCall said in an emailed statement.

McCall said bold action is required to fix declining public safety in British Columbia and he's "ready to get to work."

Kelowna Mission MLA Gavin Dew is now the critic for small business and innovation. He was previously the Conservative critic for jobs, economic development, and innovation.

“Small business confidence is the lowest in Canada, youth unemployment is a crisis, and our business districts are absorbing the consequences of urban disorder," Dew said in an emailed statement.

"I look forward to holding the government to account and pushing them to actually listen to small business and make serious changes.”

MLA for Penticton-Summerland Amelia Boultbee is now the Critic for Citizens’ Services, and no longer the critic for children and family development.

Several top portfolios remain unchanged, including Bruce Banman as whip, A'aliya Warbus as house leader and Steve Kooner as attorney general critic.

Kelowna Centre MLA Kristina Loewen has remained the critic for social development and poverty reduction.

Kamloops Centre MLA Peter Milobar has remained the Official Opposition Critic for Finance.

Sturko is sitting as an Independent MLA after Rustad fired her from caucus hours after he won a leadership review with about 70 per cent of the vote.

The full list is as follows:

John Rustad – Leader of the Official Opposition and Critic for Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation

Ian Paton – Critic for Agriculture & Food

Korky Neufeld – Critic for Artificial Intelligence

Steve Kooner – Critic for Attorney General

Rosalyn Bird – Critic for Children & Family Development

Heather Maahs – Critic for Childcare & Early Childhood Education

Amelia Boultbee – Critic for Citizens’ Services

Lynne Block – Critic for Education, Arts, Culture, and Film

Sheldon Clare – Critic for Environment, Parks, Emergency Management & Climate Readiness

Larry Neufeld – Critic for Oil, Gas & LNG

David Williams – Critic for BC Hydro & Electricity Self-Sufficiency

Peter Milobar – Critic for Finance

Ward Stamer – Critic for Forests

Anna Kindy – Critic for Health

Claire Rattee – Critic for Mental Health & Addictions

Brennan Day – Critic for Seniors & Rural Health

Linda Hepner – Critic for Housing

Tony Luck – Critic for Municipal Affairs

Misty van Popta – Critic for Infrastructure

Sharon Hartwell – Critic for Rural Infrastructure & Rural Development

Harman Bhangu – Critic for Jobs and Economic Development

Gavin Dew – Critic for Small Business & Innovation

Mandeep Dhaliwal – Critic for Parental Rights & Sports

Kiel Giddens – Critic for Labour

Pete Davis – Critic for Mining & Critical Minerals

Bryan Tepper – Critic for Post-Secondary Education

Lawrence Mok – Critic for Skills Training & International Credentials

Macklin McCall – Critic for Solicitor General & Public Safety

Kristina Loewen – Critic for Social Development & Poverty Reduction

Scott McInnis – Critic for Tourism and Resort Municipalities, Columbia River Treaty, and Deputy Indigenous Relations Critic

Teresa Wat – Critic for Trade, Multiculturalism & Anti-Racism

Trevor Halford – Critic for Transportation

Donegal Wilson – Critic for Water, Land & Resource Stewardship (Fisheries)

Hon Chan – Critic for ICBC, Translink, Transit & Climate Solutions

A’a:lilya Warbus – House Leader

Jody Toor – Caucus Chair

Bruce Banman – Caucus Whip

Reann Gasper – Deputy Caucus Whip

Lorne Doerkson – Deputy Speaker

-with files from CP