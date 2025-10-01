BC News

Province considering setting standard, mandatory code of conduct for municipalities to curb bad behaviour

Mandatory council code?

Photo: Kristen Holliday Local government representatives discussed mandatory codes of conduct during the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention, which was held in Victoria from Sept. 22 to Sept. 26.

The B.C. government is considering implementing a standardized, mandatory code of conduct for local governments, complete with prescribed sanctions for bad behaviour.

It’s good news for Michie Vidal, a councillor with the Village of Harrison Hot Springs, who spoke at last week’s Union of B.C. Municipalities convention about weathering a turbulent term in office.

“It wasn’t easy,” Vidal said, when asked how she maintained the strength to serve the small community.

Harrison Hot Springs’ former mayor — who at one point opened a council meeting by accusing three councillors of staging a “coup” — stepped down in 2024.

“I can tell you that numerous times I contemplated resigning. However [I had] a very good listening ear from a husband who said, ‘If you resign, then you let him win,’” Vidal said.

“So we stuck it out — and I’m glad to say I made the right decision, and I’m still standing here today.”

Vidal advised municipalities to adopt solid governance and procedural frameworks, including a “strong and rugged code of conduct,” to define behavioural expectations and navigate conflict.

As vice president of a local government association, Vidal said she’s been actively advocating for mandatory council codes of conduct.

“It’s my feeling that we’re almost there,” Vidal said.

Special mayor penalties

Staff from the ministry of housing and municipal affairs helped to facilitate a session on responsible conduct at UBCM, seeking feedback on the proposed changes to the code of conduct framework.

Local governments are required to consider adopting a code of conduct, but there’s no legal requirement to have one in place. There also aren’t any prescribed sanctions for code of conduct breaches.

Michelle Dann, executive director for governance and structure with the ministry of municipal affairs, said the government is considering implementing a mandatory, province-wide code of conduct which outlines specific consequences for bad behaviour.

“We’re, at this point, looking at the toughest sanction being a 90-day suspension with remuneration implications,” Dann said.

There could be a mandatory requirement for third-party investigators or an optional integrity commissioner to administer and enforce the code.

Dann said the province is also considering limiting a mayor's powers to chair meetings or suspend a municipal CAO if the elected official is found in breach of the code of conduct, a measure which appeared to be widely supported among the UBCM session attendees.

The ministry is consulting with municipalities, and any changes would only take effect after the 2026 local general election.

Speaking in front of UBCM attendees, Vidal said there’s difficulty when the province hands over responsibility to small communities to enact code of conduct sanctions, noting her village council heard was an “attempt to weaponize.”

Kamloops Coun. Mike O’Reilly agreed a code of conduct should be set up by the province and not municipalities, with enforcement happening through the more senior level of government.

“You don't want things to appear that they're politically motivated when they're not — and that would help if the province were to oversee that process and not being done by a municipality,” O’Reilly said.

The embattled Kamloops council has been called the “poster child” for why there ought to be greater provincial oversight.

Early in the year, the City of Kamloops sent former Minister Ravi Kahlon a 433-page dossier detailing a history of Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson’s privacy breaches and other incidents, saying it’s spent $1 million in staff time, resources and legal fees addressing issues with the mayor.

O’Reilly said any municipal council could benefit from a strengthened code of conduct — specifically one with “teeth to it,” or sanctions that would help deter bad behaviour.

“I certainly hope that legislation can change at a provincial level,” he said.

Training needed

Frank Wray, Smithers councillor, said he felt municipal elected officials could also benefit from standardized training.

“What you see on TV from Parliament and the Legislature is people yelling at each other, trying to make zingers, that's how that works. They do their respectful stuff behind the scenes. …That’s not a good foundation for responsible conduct,” Wray said.

He said this isn’t how a municipal council operates — and training may help to curb the issue.

Tony Luck, Conservative MLA and shadow minister for the ministry of municipal affairs, agreed there should be better training for prospective council members even before an election kicks off, ensuring candidates know how council works and what kind of behaviour is expected.

Luck expressed a desire to work with the minister on the ongoing code of conduct review.

"I want this to be non-partisan,” said Luck, a former councillor, who said he’s noticed an unacceptable level of incivility happening in communities as of late.

The Fraser-Nicola MLA agreed with the notion of a standardized code of conduct for all municipalities, but wanted to ensure the rules are fair, balanced and not too “constrictive” for elected officials.

“They should be able to speak their mind, there should be some free speech around there — but abusive language and that kind of thing, there’s no place for that anywhere,” Luck said.