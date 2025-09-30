BC News

Reconciliation is not only about remembering

Reconciliation for the future

On Sept. 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, we take time to reflect not only on the past, but on the strong relationships we continue to build today.

For the Delta Police Department (DPD), our partnership with Tsawwassen First Nation (TFN) is an important example of how reconciliation is strengthened through respect, collaboration, and shared purpose.

Over the past several years, the DPD has worked closely with TFN leadership and community members to ensure that our policing service is responsive, culturally aware, and trauma informed. This means recognizing lived experiences, listening with care and prioritizing community wellness alongside public safety, not just responding to incidents.

Our Strategic Plan reinforces this commitment. As TFN continues to grow and develop with new housing, business, and cultural initiatives, DPD is committed to adapting our strategies accordingly to meet the community’s needs. Whether it is increasing visibility in the community, strengthening youth engagement, or enhancing public safety through innovation, our work is guided by the values we share with TFN: respect, safety, and connection.

Chief Harj Sidhu of the DPD shared: “Our relationship with TFN is built on trust and continues to grow stronger each year. Truth and Reconciliation is about taking meaningful action every day, by listening, learning and working together to create lasting change. Together, we are building a safer future for everyone in our community.”

On this Truth and Reconciliation Day, we invite our community to join us in recognizing the progress that has been made and the opportunities ahead. Reconciliation is not only about remembering, but also about working together to build a future rooted in trust and mutual respect.