BC News

Bridging the gap in Indigenous representation in B.C. tech

Bridging the indigenous gap

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV. Lynn White, president and CEO of the Aboriginal Community Career Employment Services Society, said opportunities are lacking for Indigenous job seekers to enter sectors such as technology.

When Josh Nilson was growing up in a Prince George-area town of 150 people, most of the people he knew worked in labour-intensive sectors. Following a somewhat similar path felt natural and he ended up in hospitality—until one day he saw a pamphlet that read, “You can make websites the way of the future.”

Nilson, who had always been interested in computers and video games, enrolled in a one-year computer science program and started a technology career, which he has enjoyed for more than 20 years.

“I feared working in technology because I didn’t know anyone from my community who worked in tech,” recalled Nilson, founder of Vancouver-based East Side Games Group Inc., Maskwa Games and Maskwa Investments Inc. He is also a member of the Métis Nation.

“But once somebody said, ‘you could do this,’ that was the smallest thing—and it got me into the industry.”

Today, many people from B.C. Indigenous communities still face challenges entering sectors such as technology, according to Lynn White, president and CEO of the Aboriginal Community Career Employment Services Society (ACCESS).

“We really lack in that area, and there isn’t a clear pathway to get there,” said White.

Only 1.4 per cent of employed Indigenous Peoples in Canada currently work in technology-related occupations, compared to 4.8 per cent of non-Indigenous workers, according to 2024 data from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous population is growing rapidly, rising by 9.4 per cent between 2016 and 2021, according to Statistics Canada. That’s twice as fast as the non-Indigenous population.

Unlike the trades, nursing or call centre positions, which many ACCESS members found jobs in after going through the training requirements, there isn’t that kind of clear entry point for tech, according to White.

She added that many of ACCESS members didn’t have an opportunity to go to post-secondary institutions or exposure to STEM when they grew up.

“Having partnerships with groups that are interested in moving that forward would be the best way,” said White.

Lack of representation is also one of the largest barriers for Indigenous people to enter the industry, she added, as many don’t feel like the opportunities out there are for them.

“We need to have mentors, and we need to have some role models that they can look at and say, ‘they look like me, they represent me, and I can do that too.’”

This was echoed by Nilson, who launched the Indigenous Tech Circle in 2024, a not-for-profit that connects Indigenous leaders, professionals and students in tech through events and mentorships.

His company also invests in Indigenous-owned tech businesses, which he sees as key to building long-term Indigenous representation and leadership in the sector.

Creating inclusive and culturally aware workplaces is also essential in attracting and retaining Indigenous talent, said Michelle Precourt, CEO of Squamish-based Mindful HR Services Inc. and a member of the Red River Métis Nation.

“Organizations that have symbols of culture embedded through [them]—it could be Indigenous artwork, land acknowledgement, opening the day through song or prayer—will tell Indigenous people that they’re important,” she said.

Precourt added that stereotypes and systematic racism still exit in hiring processes. One Indigenous jobseeker recently told her he was vetted more quickly into the selection process when dropped his Indigenous last name.

“If you notice there is a gap in having Indigenous peoples in your organization, more work needs to be done because they’re [among] the fastest growing populations,” she said.

Nilson believes the tech sector has the power not only to help Indigenous people overcome generational barriers and realize their potential in the sector, but also to benefit from the distinct insights and worldviews they contribute.

“Difference is really good because that’s what consumers want to see, and that’s what people want to engage in or learn from.”