BC News

Dual court challenges seek to revoke controversial B.C. pipeline permit

Two pipeline lawsuits

Photo: Kai Nagata. A work camp pictured in September 2024 at Section 5B of the PRGT pipeline in Nisga’a territory.

The B.C. government and the proponent of a controversial gas pipeline are facing two challenges in the province’s Supreme Court seeking to revoke the project’s environmental certificate.

Last week, Gitxsan Nation hereditary chief Charles Wright (also known as Luutkudziiwus) filed a request for a judicial review alleging the government failed to consult the hereditary chief and incorrectly declared the Prince Rupert Gas Transmission (PRGT) project as “substantially started.”

Roughly 900 kilometres long, once completed, the PRGT project is meant to transport natural gas from Hudson’s Hope in northeastern B.C. to either Lelu Island, near Prince Rupert, or to the proposed Ksi Lisims liquefied natural gas export terminal 82 kilometres north of the coastal city. From there, gas would be super-cooled into a liquid and exported overseas to Asian markets.

The original proponent of the pipeline estimated it would generate $80 million in operating spending every year, while the province claims Ksi Lisims could contribute up to $15.5 billion in GDP to the B.C. economy over 30 years.

“We want to be clear that this isn’t about stopping the PRGT project,” Wright said in a statement Monday. “We hold rights and title to our territory, and we have a duty to fulfil our stewardship responsibilities under our own laws. That means no pipelines in Madii Lii territory.”

A “substantially started” designation represents a critical milestone that provides regulatory certainty to a project proponent and its investors by removing the expiry date from its primary permit. From a major regulatory perspective, the project is effectively de-risked, which can unlock financing, accelerate further construction, and shorten the overall timeline to operation.

In the case of the PRGT pipeline, B.C.’s Minister of the Environment and Parks and the head of its Environmental Assessment Office approved the “substantially started” designation on June 5, 2025.

A right-of-way for the Prince Rupert Gas Transmission pipeline project in northern B.C. Kai Nagata

The original environmental certificate — which the province handed to the proponents in 2014 and was set to expire in November 2025 — now remains valid for the lifetime of the project.

According to the Gitxsan court challenge, documents presented to the regulators showed the company had only cleared 5.4 per cent of the pipeline’s right-of-way — far short of an eight per cent construction benchmark the petitioners say is necessary to approve a project.

A Nov. 25, 2024, report cited in the court challenge stated the project did not have authorization from the BC Energy Regulator to proceed with construction for the remainder of the project area. The report also said the proponents had undertaken “limited, temporary, or ancillary” construction activities in nature, and did not have an approved project terminus.

“The project route will cross directly through some of the last remaining untouched wilderness areas within Madii Lii, including important cultural areas which Wilp members have sought to protect for their current and future generations,” notes the statement of claim.

Wilp is the Gitxsan word for hereditary house and acts as the primary political, legal, economic and social unit in the First Nation's traditional matrilineal system.

The document claims Wright had raised “significant concerns” about the project, and since 2015, had repeatedly attempted to meet with the province to discuss them.

The application alleges the province was “obligated to consult Luutkudziiwus.” Failing to do so before rendering a decision on the pipeline “breached the Crown’s duty to consult,” it added.

“The point of the substantial start requirement is to prevent projects from relying on outdated environmental assessments,” Wright said. “That is exactly what we have here, as well as the selection of which Indigenous opinions should be listened to and favoured.”

By falling short on providing free, prior and informed consent to First Nations, the hereditary chief said the B.C. government has “set the stage for inevitable conflict in the region.”

Opponents of the PRGT pipeline claim it threatens local ecosystems in its path from northeastern B.C.'s gas fields to the Pacific Ocean. . Kai Nagata

A second challenge — filed Sept. 22 with the B.C. Supreme Court — also targets PRGT’s “substantially started” status.

The petitioners — the Skeena Watershed Conservation Coalition, Kispiox Valley Community Centre Association, and local resident Kathleen Larson — are seeking to have the environment minister's June 5 decision declared unreasonable and quashed.

The request for judicial review claims construction only began three months before the deadline, and the work was limited to clearing, temporary roads, and camps, with no physical construction on permanent, primary components like the actual pipeline or compressor stations.

Allegations also claim the EAO’s Chief Executive Assessment Officer unreasonably relied on "ancillary evidence" like the proponent's "intention to advance the project," as well as money spent and permits secured, rather than focusing on physical construction of permanent components, as required by relevant court precedent.

Allowing the project to proceed based on minimal temporary work undermines the purpose of the substantial start requirement, and raises the risk that delayed projects anywhere in the province could be built without considering “changed conditions, changed science, or changing technology,” they allege.

“This puts the environment, communities, and local economies at risk,” states a petition to the court.

Matt Hulse, a lawyer representing the three clients, said in a statement the legal challenge is about “ensuring that the province’s environmental laws are applied in a manner that protects the communities and ecosystems that depend on them.”

“We expect B.C. to follow its own rules and we’re asking the courts to uphold a simple principle: if construction on a project has not been significantly started by the deadline set by the government, it needs a new environmental assessment in order to proceed,” Hulse said.

BIV requested comments from Western LNG and the Nisga’a Nation, which in 2024 bought the pipeline project from TC Energy. Neither had responded by the time of publication.

None of the claims in either petition have been tested in court.