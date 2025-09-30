BC News

Talks break off between B.C. government and its public service union

Strike to 'escalate sharply'

Photo: The Canadian Press British Columbia General Employees' Union President Paul Finch speaks outside an ICBC driver licensing office, in Surrey, B.C., Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Contract talks between the British Columbia government and the union representing public service workers in the province have broken off shortly after they began.

Paul Finch, president of the BC General Employees' Union, says government negotiators showed up three hours late and offered no material improvement over previous contract offers.

Finch says the union will "escalate sharply" its job action after the government showed "disrespect" by presenting an offer that was little changed.

The talks had resumed today after four weeks of job action, but pickets remain up, including around about a third of provincial liquor stores, at liquor and cannabis distribution warehouses and at government offices around the province.

The union says about 15,000 of its 34,000 members involved in the contract are conducting some form of job action, from an overtime ban to picketing.

The union has asked for wage increases totalling 8.25 per cent over two years, while the government has said it was looking for a fair deal for both taxpayers and its workers.