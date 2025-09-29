BC News

Mounties investigating after dog shot in Nanaimo. B.C.

Dog shot amid argument

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., are investigating after a dog was shot following what police believe was a heated argument between two people.

A statement from the Nanaimo RCMP says the large mixed breed survived after being treated by an emergency veterinarian and is recovering at home

Police say they received multiple 911 calls Saturday about a dog being shot near the intersection of Holly Avenue and Rosehill Street and that two individuals had fled in a white SUV.

Police say they believe the shooting was related to a heated argument between the parties, who are known to each other, which occurred in the street a few minutes earlier.

Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien says shooting a gun in a public creates a "significant risk," particularly in this case because there was an elementary school nearby.

Investigators are asking anyone living in a one block radius of Holly Avenue and Rosehill Street, to review their home surveillance systems or dash cameras between 9:15 am and 9:55 AM to see if they spot anyone associated with that vehicle.