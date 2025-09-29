BC News

Jobs minister Kahlon says B.C. won't pan away from Trump threat to tariff films

Film tariff taken 'seriously'

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs Ravi Kahlon speaks during an announcement, in Delta, B.C., on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia’s Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon says the government is taking threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to tariff B.C.-made films by 100 per cent "very seriously,” but it’s unclear how such a levy would impact the industry, or if it really would be enacted.

On Monday, Trump revived a threat first made in May to impose a tariff of 100 per cent "on any and all movies" made outside the United States.

Kahlon says he won't speculate about any future assistance for the B.C. film sector, because it is not clear whether this latest threat is "real," or if Trump is "trying to have a war" with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has been challenging the president.

The minister says he is prepared to talk about financial support "when the time comes," adding that the federal government has collected a significant amount of revenue that it has committed to channel to communities and businesses harmed by tariffs.

Kahlon says B.C. has already provided support for the industry that matches what other jurisdictions are offering to attract productions and that remains available.

The B.C. government has said it's difficult to tariff the film and T.V. industry because it may be written in one location, filmed in another and edited in a third place.

U.S. productions do not cross the border because they want B.C. "favours," but because of the available crews and their professionalism, Kahlon says.