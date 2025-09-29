BC News

B.C. sugar daddy, 77, must pay spousal support to 23-year-old ex

A relationship struck on a sugar daddy dating site five years ago has soured and the bitter and somewhat salacious fallout has made its way to the Supreme Court of B.C.

“Perhaps the most unusual feature of this case, although there are many, is the enormous age gap between the parties,” Justice Warren Milman said in a decision about spousal support posted online last week.

Jada Jane Bekar, is now 23 and Alexander Mordo is 77. They met in late 2020 on the online dating site “Seeking Arrangement” which, according to Mordo, assists “sugar babies” to connect with “sugar daddies/mommas”.

“Both parties accuse the other of embarking on the relationship for predatory purposes. What is clear is that the relationship was a relatively brief and tumultuous one,” Milman said.

“They began cohabiting in March 2021, were married on April 4, 2023, and separated permanently in November 2024. There are no children.”

Details of the tumult were hinted at with mention of a battle over their dog, and allegations of physical, psychological and sexual abuse, as well as concerns about mental health.

Largely, however, the decision revealed the opulent lifestyle the two shared and how much Mordo will continue to pay as they work out the conditions of their break-up.

Last week Mordo was ordered to pay interim spousal support of $4,000 a month and eight months of backpay amounting to just under $40,000.

Though not insignificant, the amount pales in comparison to what Bekar had asked for.

Bekar had applied to the court to secure her monthly payments of just over $12,000 a month, backpay of $100,400 as well as $17,000 for tuition and $3,000 for orthodontic treatment. The latter two requests were denied altogether.

These larger amounts, Bekar claimed, were more befitting of the opulent lifestyle she’d grown accustomed to during her life with the man who was four times her age.

Bekar said Mordo encouraged her to spend $10,000 a month on her own rental accommodation and other interests, at his expense from the earliest days of their relationship.

“He took her travelling and regularly gave her expensive gifts, such as jewelry, watches and handbags. They frequently dined together at expensive restaurants,” Milman said.

Bekar never entered the workforce in their time together, or secured a steady source of income.

This, Bekar said, was because Mordo discouraged her from working. She claimed he also persuaded her to change his career path from anthropology, which she was studying at UBC when they met, to fashion.

He encouraged her to enrol at a fashion school in Turkey, which she did, but has since refused to continuing paying her tuition.

The higher payments, she said, were well within the means of Mordo, who she claimed earns a $2.45 million a year, based on his lifestyle and spending habits.

Mordo, for his part, said that he can’t afford the higher payments.

Despite modest income reported in his annual tax statement, the judge noted Mordo has access to two funds he owns, Mordo Holdings Ltd. and the Mordo Principal Residence Trust. He has financed his spending by selling off capital assets, including three homes in the Metro Vancouver area.

Mordo also argued that Bekar could recoup some of her perceived losses by selling off some of the items he bought her over the years. He also claimed she had well-off family members who could also help pay her way forward.

The judge found that there was cause for some payment to ameliorate the steep drop in her standard of living, though lesser than originally sought after.

The court will “focus on the need to assist Ms. Bekar in making the transition from the opulent lifestyle she enjoyed during the relationship to her new reality,” the judge wrote.

“That new reality will not be as jarring for her as it would have been had she grown accustomed to that opulent lifestyle over many years.”

In this case, the judge said Bekar was a student yet to embark on her career when she met Mordo in late 2020.

“She has returned to that situation again, after a hiatus of less than four years,” he said.

In addition to finances, the court also looked at the custody arrangement for the couple’s dog, Frankie. Mordo claimed Bekar made a false complaint to police that he had breached the protection order as a ruse to get the dog from their former family home while he was in custody.

Frankie will stay with Bekar.