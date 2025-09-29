BC News

Smoke to linger over parts of B.C.

Photo: Castanet Webcam FILE- The Okanagan is no stranger to smoke. Earlier this summer, this photo was taken of smoke hanging over Okanagan Lake.

Some Okanagan residents woke up to smoky skies Monday morning and conditions are expected to get worse as the day carries on, according to Environment Canada.

In the next 24 to 48 hours, smoke will show up in varying density around southern parts of the province with Environment Canada reporting the Air Quality Health Index in the greater Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon areas will be about a seven, due to wildfire smoke, by the end of the day. That's a "high risk" to vulnerable populations.

The fire smoke map indicates a good amount of the pollution is coming in from Washington, in addition to fires around B.C.

"As smoke levels increase, health risks increase. Limit time outdoors. Consider reducing or rescheduling outdoor sports, activities and events.



"You may experience mild and common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or a mild cough," Environment Canada warned in its alert.

"More serious but less common symptoms include wheezing, chest pains or severe cough. If you think you are having a medical emergency, seek immediate medical assistance."



People more likely to be impacted by outdoor air pollution, including people aged 65 and older, pregnant people, infants and young children, people with an existing illness or chronic health condition, and people who work outdoors, should reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors and seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms.



Regions included under this Air Quality Warning include:

Arrow Lakes - Slocan Lake: includes Slocan, New Denver, Nakusp, and Fauquier.

Boundary: includes Grand Forks, Midway and Greenwood.

Central Okanagan: includes Kelowna, Lake Country, West Kelowna and Peachland.

East Kootenay (North): includes Edgewater, Invermere, Canal Flats and Skookumchuck.

East Kootenay (South): includes Kimberley, Cranbrook, Yahk, Moyie, Wasa Lake Provincial Park, Jaffray, Grasmere and Roosville.

Elk Valley: includes Elko, Fernie, Sparwood and Elkford.

Kootenay Lake: includes Creston and Kaslo.

North Okanagan: includes Vernon, Armstrong, Enderby, Lavington and Lumby.

Similkameen: includes Princeton, Allenby, Copper Mountain, Jura, and Hedley.

South Okanagan : includes Penticton, Summerland, Naramata, Keremeos, Oliver and Osoyoos.

West Kootenay: includes Nelson, Castlegar, Trail, Rossland.



When indoors, keep windows and doors closed as much as possible. When there is an extreme heat event occurring with poor air quality, prioritize keeping cool.