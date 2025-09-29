BC News

Q&A: Vancouver’s director of Indigenous relations on ‘decolonizing a colonized space’

Photo: Photo courtesy City of Vancouver . Michelle Bryant-Gravelle, seen here in June 2024 at the UNDRIP action plan ceremony at the Vancouver Convention Centre, is the City of Vancouver’s senior director of Indigenous relations.

If there were a message Michelle Bryant-Gravelle wants to share with Vancouverites for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (Sept. 30), it is simple: reconciliation happens all year long, and it’s everyone’s responsibility.

For starters, that responsibility should begin with reading the final report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which was released 10 years ago, said Bryant-Gravelle, who is the City of Vancouver’s senior director of Indigenous relations.

“Look at the calls to action, and look at what you can do individually, as well as within your professional roles, within your circle of friends,” she said.

“Look at how you can increase the knowledge and awareness of the history of Indigenous peoples in Canada, as well as the impact of residential schools. Start unwinding those stereotypes and the unconscious bias and the conscious bias that people carry toward Indigenous people.”

Bryant-Gravelle’s ancestral name is Bilha'am Nelx, which means pearl on the fin of the killer whale. She is a member of the Ts'msyen Nation and was raised in the community of Lax Kw'alaams, near Prince Rupert.

It was in Prince Rupert where she worked as corporate affairs manager at Ridley Terminals before joining the City of Vancouver in 2022. She told a story about getting the job at the Terminals when asked about whether the city’s commitment to reconciliation was genuine.

“My reason for getting hired [at the Terminals] was calling out the organization for tokenism, but they didn't understand what they were doing was tokenism, and that led to a job offer,” Bryant-Gravelle said.

“So that was one of my questions that I had upon looking into this position at the city. In the interview, my question was: ‘What is the commitment?’”

The answer?

“I was pleasantly surprised at the willingness in the organization when I first got here to do this work,” she said. “What I found was they just needed a little bit of guidance—well, maybe a lot of guidance—and encouragement.”

In her time at the city, Bryant-Gravelle and her staff of four have created what she described as a standard of respect with the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh nations, along with the urban Indigenous community.

It is a foundation first built by Ginger Gosnell-Myers, the city's first-ever Indigenous relations manager, who served in that role from 2016-18.

The city has progressed from Vancouver being declared in 2014 a city of reconciliation to endorsing a comprehensive “action plan” in 2024 that activates the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

It is an arc of work Bryant-Gravelle discussed recently with BIV in a wide-ranging interview, with her comments below condensed and edited for clarity and brevity.

Michelle Bryant-Gravelle raising her hands in respect to leaders of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh nations in the council chamber. | Photo Mike Howell

How would you describe Lax Kw’alaams to someone who has never been there?

I would describe the community as a little piece of heaven beside the ocean. It's a beautiful place that's surrounded by water, and it's a beautiful community of people who are always welcoming and willing to share in the culture and the abundance of the land.

For people who don’t know what your job entails, can you explain the work you do?

I was brought in to start the Indigenous relations department. Basically, we set the overarching strategy for the City of Vancouver's reconciliation framework, as well as the implementation of the UNDRIP strategy and action plan that we co-developed with Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh. That encompasses the majority of our work.

We are also working on finalizing an urban Indigenous engagement framework. We recognized that the city hasn't done a very good job in engaging with the urban Indigenous community, and so we wanted to do that better.

What has been the biggest challenge in your work?

The biggest challenge in my work as an Indigenous woman and leader is the toll that decolonizing a colonized space takes on me—physically, spiritually, emotionally and intellectually. There's a lot of learning, as well as unlearning to do with the general public, as well as staff at the city.

Being an Indigenous person, leading that and having that responsibility on me—as well as the responsibility of making sure that this work is done in a good way that respects the goals and priorities of the local nations—it takes a toll on me for sure.

And it carries a lot of emotional labour with it.

I have to ensure that I take care of myself so that I can continue to do the work. It's very easy to get burned out in this role. The other aspect of the challenge is educating the general public as well as staff on the necessity of the work and the importance of the work, as well as the relevance of the work. There has to be an acknowledgement that Indigenous people have been left out of these specific institutions for far too long.

I’m curious what your definition of reconciliation is?

Reconciliation is a word that not many people like, but it's the word that we're working with. As an Indigenous person, there have been many terms imposed on us without really consulting with us. Reconciliation is for institutions and organizations and people who don't fully understand, or who have participated in the erasure, the oppression, the disinclusion of our people.

It's not for Indigenous people to reconcile with anything because when settlers first came to these lands, Indigenous people welcomed them with open arms, and then had horrible things happen to them as a result. So reconciliation now is: how do we take Indigenous knowledge and Indigenous ways of being, and incorporate those into colonized systems so that both Indigenous ways as well Eurocentric ways can walk hand in hand together with the best systems of both.

I understand that you were a teacher and vice-principal for 10 years. How has that experience helped you in your role at the City of Vancouver?

I was a teacher in Haida Gwaii, in Prince Rupert and in Lax Kw'alaams. The work of being a teacher for me personally, it brings in the compassion for people to meet them where they're at on their journey. It also brings in the organizing skills needed, as well as the planning. Because planning a comprehensive process like the UNDRIP strategy and action plan with over 200 people across four governments is not easy.

How much of the city’s policy work is being examined through an Indigenous lens?

There hasn't been a comprehensive review of policy in reference to reconciliation, but I believe that's exactly what we're doing as we're implementing the UNDRIP action plan. What makes this work different than other places is the co-development with the nations and putting nation priorities right beside city priorities.

The city historically has brought fulsome frameworks, fulsome projects, fulsome strategies that have been completely baked to the nations and simply ask them to sign off on them. That's not how we do our work anymore.

The inauguration ceremony for the current city council in November 2022 opened with a welcoming from the three nations, with Musqueam councillor Allyson Fraser reminding Mayor Ken Sim and the councillors that “we are not just your constituents, we are the original title holders of this land.” Do you think the current council understands that?

I can't really speak for council, but I can say that council has participated in our work. We have a governance structure for the implementation of the UNDRIP action plan, where we have four City of Vancouver councillors as well as two councillors from each of the First Nations. From my perspective, council has been supportive of the work. They have been encouraging of the work. And I would say they are developing good relations with the three nations.

Your relationship with the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh nations has been central to your work, yet I can’t recall any of the nations ever having an elected official on city council. Why do you think that is?

I know there have been Indigenous people who have run for Vancouver city council in the past. I think it would be great to have Indigenous representation on city council, whether it be from the three nations or the urban Indigenous community—or one from each.

That would be fantastic because I find in the tables that I sit at as an Indigenous leader—and being the only Indigenous person at many of those tables—you're looked at a lot for that knowledge, for that education, for that understanding, to be the critic on Indigenous topics. It gets onerous and it gets tiring, and it gets triggering sometimes.

So I would highly encourage more Indigenous people to step into leadership roles, to step into political leadership roles.

But I would also challenge non-Indigenous people who are already in those roles to look at their environment and especially systemic barriers and unconscious bias that is currently happening within those arenas—and how they create an unwelcoming place or an unsafe place psychologically for Indigenous peoples to be in. And that’s simply because of how history was written about us.

We are still facing racism. We are still overrepresented in so many areas. But what fails to get acknowledged is the Indigenous excellence that we currently have within our communities as well.

Anything else you would like to share before we close?

I'm really grateful for this work that I do. I am the fourth generation in my family actively working to create space for Indigenous people. My great grandfather, my grandfather and my mother worked for the Native Brotherhood of B.C. My great grandfather was one of its founding members.

The work that I get to do today on implementing UNDRIP and creating these spaces for Indigenous people to thrive—it's something my great grandfather and my grandfather probably only dreamed of, and it makes me so proud to continue their legacy and to do the work and continue the work, and I know my children will carry it on after me, as well.