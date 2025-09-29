BC News

No more bird snacks at Esquimalt Lagoon

Photo: . A heron flies by a group of herons feeding at Esquimalt Lagoon in July 2024. ADRIAN LAM, TIMES COLONIST

Birds that frequent Esquimalt Lagoon in Colwood can no longer expect snacks from strangers, after the City of Colwood banned feeding wildlife.

Under the bylaw passed this month, feeding or leaving food for animals on private and public lands is banned, except through bird feeders that don’t attract other wildlife.

Mollie Cameron, president of the Sooke-area Wild Wise Society — a volunteer group that aims to reduce human-wildlife conflict — said she’s happy Colwood has made the change.

She said that other municipalities in the region already have clearly worded animal conservation bylaws that prohibit the feeding of wildlife.

“Animals are able to find their own food,” Cameron said, noting that the feeding of birds at Esquimalt Lagoon has been particularly bad in recent years.

She said birds often choke on large pieces of bread fed to them by visitors to the park, and animals searching for human food sources often end up too close to roadways.

Cameron said creating a dedicated bylaw is important because “education only goes so far.”

“If people are unwilling to listen, those animals are still at risk.”

Coun. Misty Olsen said at the council meeting where the bylaw was passed that residents have expressed concern that raccoons, deer, rats and bears are becoming increasingly attracted to residential areas.

Byron Grant, manager of building inspections and bylaw services, said at the meeting that his team is expecting “voluntary compliance” with the new rules, which come with no specific fines or penalties.

He said the city will look at amending the bylaw to include ticketing if it’s deemed necessary.

Similar bylaws exist in View Royal and Esquimalt, where the feeding of all wild animals is banned, although bird feeders are not mentioned.

The District of Saanich bans feeding deer and feral rabbits, while the City of Victoria bans feeding of deer, squirrels, raccoons and rabbits.

Feeding of certain birds — like pigeons, crows and gulls — is banned in the downtown core and waterfront.