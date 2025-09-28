BC News

UVic rolls out naloxone kits, AEDs in residences in wake of fatal overdose

Naloxone kits in residences

Photo: Darren Stone, Times Colonist Jennifer White, a professor in the School of Child and Youth Care at the University of Victoria, stands next to an overdose kit and automated external defibrillator in UVic’s Cheko’nien House residence building.

As University of Victoria students settle into a new school year, there are signs everywhere of lessons learned from last year’s overdose death of a first-year student.

Each floor of the residence buildings on campus has a nasal naloxone kit — 210 in all — and an automated external defibrillator, and there are signs with the kits advising students to first call 911 in an emergency, and then campus security.

The university says it has improved security training and equipment, and undertaken blunt talk with students on the risk of using deadly illicit drugs, as well as ways to reduce harms.

Residence buildings are now clearly labelled with numbers that are co-ordinated with first-responder maps.

The changes stem from last year’s death of first-year student Sidney McIntyre-Starko, who went into cardiac arrest after her first time trying a street drug with two fellow students in a third-floor bathroom of the Sir Arthur Currie residence building.

A series of missteps — including failure by campus security to treat for an overdose, a student’s failure to report drug use and a 911 operator’s delay of about three minutes in confirming a residence location — all prevented McIntyre-Starko from getting the overdose-reversing drug naloxone that would have saved her life.

In the wake of the student’s death, the university undertook an internal probe, while an external review by independent investigator Bob Rich resulted in 18 recommendations.

In July 2024, the university appointed Jennifer White, a professor in the School of Child and Youth Care, as special adviser to the provost on overdose prevention and harm reduction.

Last month, it released a Substance Use Health Strategy with input from several investigations and forums including ­McIntyre-Starko’s parents, Caroline McIntyre and Kenton Starko, and their website Sidney Should Be Here.

UVic now has a much more “explicit, co-ordinated and coherent” substance-use and emergency plan, White said.

She said it wasn’t feasible to implement the 100 or so total recommendations that came out of a variety of investigations and input sessions — including from faculty and from a student input session in March — in “tick box” fashion. The university had to consolidate some to carry out the spirit of the instructions, she said.

Just three of the 18 recommendations from Rich’s report appear to be in place so far — an amnesty for students for illicit drug use and possession, more mental-health resources for residence staff, and creation of a team to assess and address student risks.

Rich’s report suggested things might have gone differently on Jan. 23, 2024 if a student involved in the incident had told campus security or the 911 operator that McIntyre-Starko had taken drugs, instead of staying silent out of fear of discipline for drug use.

The university heard “very loudly” from students that its non-academic misconduct policy, which prohibited illicit drug use and possession, presented a barrier to students seeking help, said White.

“So we’ve made the adjustment to that policy and we’ve also included a statement of protections that’s very explicit for students that if they are in a substance-use medical emergency of themselves or a friend or peer and they call 911, they won’t be penalized and they won’t get in trouble.”

(Manufacturing or selling illicit or prescription drugs is still prohibited and considered misconduct, but drug use and possession of personal amounts is not.)

UVic’s amnesty policy is modelled on the federal Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act and a provincial act that legally protects anyone who calls 911 about an overdose involving themselves or others.

Caroline McIntyre said the amnesty at UVic is only effective “if everyone knows about it.” “Had [the student] had the confidence to tell everyone up front that drugs were involved, Sidney likely would have received naloxone … and would likely be alive,” McIntyre said.

“We believe that ensuring students are aware that they will not get in trouble if they call for help during a medical emergency, even if drugs or alcohol is involved, is critical.”

Former UVic president Kevin Hall told the Times Colonist before his departure in August that there was an assumed “understanding of amnesty” for students who admitted the involvement of drugs in emergency incidents. In June, he recommended changes to make that amnesty explicit.

Rich’s recommendations said the policy needed to be well-advertised, including posters mounted in residences.

White said that work has started with educational campaigns and social-media messaging, but “that’s not a one-and-done thing.”

Recommendations from a coroner’s inquest into the death included a call for education for students and staff on how to obtain and administer naloxone and use an automated external defibrillator, on drug testing, and on the drug-overdose crisis, which was declared a public-health emergency in 2016.

The province moved quickly last year to produce Post-Secondary Guidelines on Overdose Prevention and Response and ensure 1,600 nasal naloxone kits were installed on 25 university and college campuses.

The University of Victoria Students’ Society, in conjunction with the university’s student wellness centre, offers injection naloxone kits and now hosts twice-monthly naloxone training — one in person in the Health and Wellness Building with the next session on Oct. 22 and one session via Zoom. Students can also book personal sessions with a nurse through the student wellness centre.

Griffin Foster, director of outreach and university relations for the students’ society, called the free training for students and staff vital, saying the society is encouraging people to get trained and leave with a kit “that they can then use to save a life.”

Foster said the university needs to offer more clear communication and messaging on the measures it has taken, “as well as more information about drug toxicity and safety and perhaps more ubiquity of training materials and their availability on campus.”

Orientation materials and tours now explicitly warn students about the risks of poisoning with fentanyl, the synthetic opioid detected in 80 per cent of unregulated-drug deaths, and offer harm-reduction education.

The student union building’s student volunteer-run Harm Reduction Centre, which opened for regular weekday hours on Sept. 23, provides safer supplies for injecting, smoking or snorting drugs, fentanyl test strips, take-away naloxone kits and training, and information on a same-day drug testing service at 1802 Cook St. As well, the university now immediately sends out toxic drug advisory notifications from Island Health to students via multiple channels, including email and UVic’s safety app, said White.

It’s a “balancing act” between educating students on the “unpredictable and deadly” nature of the province’s illicit drug supply, and teaching safer ways to use drugs if students choose that path, White said.

“We’re not naive enough to think that we can just say: ‘Don’t do drugs,’ ” said White. “We know that’s not a worthy endeavour to just ‘say no,’ so we’re making sure they have the access they need to make informed decisions to be safe.”

UVic couldn’t confirm Friday the number of toxic drug poisonings on campus since McIntyre-Starko’s death, but said there’s been no calls to security requiring naloxone this month.

White said the changes since McIntyre-Starko’s death involve a “whole campus approach” where everyone has a role to play in harm-reduction awareness and overdose prevention.

Foster agreed there’s been “fairly significant leaps and bounds in campus culture” when it comes to overdose prevention and response.

“Obviously, the death of the student is a bit of a lightning rod,” he said. “This is a population that really needs to hear this information because there is drug use happening on campus.”

UVic’s crisis co-ordination and response plan continues to evolve, said White, adding a university issues management and crisis response committee has been struck and will develop a framework of roles and responsibilities, including training and implementation. The strategy released last month is a “roadmap of how we’re going to go forward,” said White.

White said implementing other recommendations stemming from McIntyre-Starko’s death is “in progress,” including crisis response processes.

Foster said there’s no state in which “we can be absolutely confident that another tragedy won’t occur here” so long as illicit drug use continues and the unregulated drug supply is dangerous.

The students’ society is using all the resources it has available to it, said Foster, and the university is showing promising signs that it, too, is working to minimize hazards, prevent future accidental overdose deaths, and respond better when they do happen.

“There is cause for optimism,” he said.