Man who stabbed sister thought she was his ex, court hears

A man who pleaded guilty in June to aggravated assault admitted he stabbed his sister in the mistaken belief that she was his ex-girlfriend, according to an agreed statement of facts read in Prince George Provincial Court on Sept. 16.

The Crown prosecutor asked Judge David Simpkin to sentence Blaze Tikal Lorenzon-Tom to 18 months in jail followed by two years probation with conditions, including counselling, treatment and no possession of drugs or alcohol. Lorenzon-Tom’s defence lawyer said a sentence under two years would be suitable.

Simpkin is expected to determine Lorenzon-Tom’s jail term on Sept. 29. The 22-year-old has been in custody since his arrest and would receive credit for time served.

Simpkin heard that a woman called Prince George RCMP just before 1 p.m. on July 17, 2024 to report that she had been stabbed by her brother.

S. Sgt. Chad Chamberlain was met by a male at the door and noticed a woman in the kitchen sitting with blood-soaked pants and a black tank top, holding a blanket over her abdomen. He also saw a large slash mark on her left wrist.

Chamberlain entered the room and asked the woman who stabbed her. She said it was her brother.

Lorenzon-Tom crouched behind the stove, then jumped up aggressively toward Chamberlain, who described him as “screaming like a caged animal.”

Chamberlain told Lorenzon-Tom that he was under arrest, but the man struggled and resisted to the point that Chamberlain activated his emergency button. Two officers arrived and assisted.

Paramedics rushed the victim to University Hospital of Northern B.C. where she underwent emergency surgery.

In a statement to police, Lorenzon-Tom confessed to stabbing his sister, thinking it was his ex-girlfriend. He had taken speed and meth, had been drunk and was hallucinating.

In June, when his trial was set to begin, he pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault charge. He had also been charged with wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer. Lorenzon-Tom does not have a criminal record.

Defence lawyer Liam Cooper told Simpkin that his client experienced a “drug-induced psychosis” on the day of the incident and has shown remorse and recognition of the harm caused.

“He’s not particularly articulate in the way he describes that,” Cooper said. “But, in my view, that could be understood as a reflection of some sort of language delay or autism spectrum diagnosis.”