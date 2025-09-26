BC News

Premier David Eby announces new involuntary care beds, North Coast power line

New involuntary care beds

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Premier David Eby, pauses as he speaks during and announcement in Vancouver on Sept. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Premier David Eby came prepared with announcements as he spoke to leaders of British Columbia's local governments, promising more involuntary care facilities for those with severe mental illness and addictions, and to bring in legislation to build the North Coast power line.

Eby told delegates at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Victoria that the new care facilities in Surrey and Prince George will add about 100 more beds as part of a broader push to control crime.

The announcement comes as several municipal leaders push for the expansion of involuntary care to cope with public disorder and homelessness in their cities.

Eby says statistics show that crime has fallen by 11 per cent in B.C., but he acknowledges that "people also have to feel safe in their communities."

He says the province is investing into additional resources to deal with homelessness, as well as services for victims of crime, and he is "very hopeful that the federal government will be introducing significant reforms to the Criminal Code this fall."

The premier also promised civic leaders that the North Coast power transmission line, to run between Prince George and Terrace, will generate billions in investment for jobs in northern and rural communities.