Housing minister says changes coming to municipal development charges

Feds seek DCC 'balance'

Photo: Kristen Holliday Gregor Robertson speaks at the UBCM convention in Victoria on Friday, Sept. 26.

The federal housing minister says the government is looking to roll out a new approach to development charges that will “strike a balance” between reducing housing costs and maintaining municipal infrastructure funding.

Speaking at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention on Friday, Gregor Robertson said the high cost of constructing homes is a barrier, and development charges can add to the growing expense for builders.

“We're looking at an approach to roll out later this year that will strike a balance there of reducing development charges, but also making sure that local governments continue to invest in the housing infrastructure we need to build homes,” Robertson said.

Municipalities and regional districts in B.C. use development cost charges, collected from builders, to help with capital costs for roads, water, sewer and drainage infrastructure and some parks projects.

Robertson said development charges are managed differently across the country, and don’t exist in some places. He said there is “no simple fix,” but improvements will be introduced later in the fall.

"The path our government is laying forward is one that recognizes the need to reduce development charges that increase that cost and hinder housing development, while also recognizing that local governments need to be able to keep up with the infrastructure demands of growing communities,” he said.

Robertson said his government is also focused on building homes on federal land, and will be identifying more sites for these projects beyond the six already selected.

The federal minister said the government is also seeking to build up the supply of non-market homes and modular supportive housing for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

He said less than five per cent of housing in Canada is made up of non-market homes, which is much less than in other parts of the world.

“Most of our peer countries in Europe and Asia have double, triple, four times the amount of non-market housing that we have here in Canada. So that's where we need to put our focus,” he said.